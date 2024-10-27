Final Huddle: Colorado Deals Road Loss to Cincinnati Football
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats dropped a tough road bout to Colorado 34-24 on Saturday night, moving to 5-3 on the season and likely ending hopes of a Big 12 title run.
CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders (25-30 passing for 323 yards and 2 TDs) lit up the Bearcats secondary like BBQ chicken and put too much pressure on Cincinnati's offense to keep up. Deion Sanders's squad dropped 446 yards on UC.
The Bearcats are now 0-2 all-time against the Buffaloes and enter the bye week amidst the middle of the Big 12 with one win needed for Bowl eligibility. Cincinnati's offense couldn't get enough chances to keep pace with the Big 12's top unit, losing the time of possession battle for the second time this season (Towson won TOP in Week 1).
Sanders Shines
Tyson Veidt's defense got shredded from the start in this game, with Sanders opening the contest on a perfect passing streak from the field through most of the first half. UC allowed just 10 points in the second half, but the damage was too much.
Tackling was a massive problem in this night affair starting with Travis Hunter (9 catches, 153 yards, 2 TDs, 2 tackles). He showed why he'll join Sanders as a top-five NFL Draft pick next spring. Colorado had 180 yards after the catch on Saturday. Pair that with just SACKS on Sanders, and it was a long night for the second and third level of this defense.
Form tackling didn't show up often as Hunter & Co. flashed great tackle-breaking speed and a hunger to feed off a rabid Boulder, CO, crowd.
It's no secret Colorado drives its scoring through the air, but the rushing attack got enough steady push to keep Cincinnati on track for its worst defense performance of the season. Something about the bright lights is bringing out the worst in that unit, facilitating 34-plus point opposing scorelines in both primetime games.
The Bearcats corners struggled to tackle all night long and it spiraled into rough coverage mistakes as well in the most efficient passing game they've allowed in 2024.
Late First Half Heartbreak
Cincinnati saw the game turn in a huge few-drive sequence late in the opening half. Colorado got stopped inside the UC 15 and held to a field goal making it 17-14, leaving the door open to score with about two minutes left.
Enter a short drive to midfield and a running clock for UC on 4th & 1 that UC chose to let go with three timeouts and ensuingly get stuffed roughly 20 seconds later. It was a back-breaking mistake.
Sanders led a TD drive to close the half via Travis Hunter's 34-yard TD grab, and Cincinnati entered the locker room with all its timeouts. Margins are super thin in these types of atmospheres and letting the Buffs win the middle eight minutes was a major difference.
Cincinnati also refused to show urgency down 17 to start the fourth quarter and throughout the final frame. They never realistically had a chance to come back while sticking to the run (32 carries to 30 passes)
The Bearcats have made great strides this season, but mistakes/sequences like that can't happen in a Big 12 title chase.
Bye Week Build
Cincinnati has to recapture its mojo on offense after a few weeks of subpar showings in the Big 12. It starts with Brendan Sorsby (13-25 passing for 165 yards, 2 TDs) and the whole aerial attack.
He didn't get the ball out fast enough or with enough anticipation to take advantage of a Colorado pass defense that's been stout behind Hunter and continued to be on Saturday (22nd nationally in EPA/pass allowed this season). The tight coverage and lack of accuracy mixed into Sorsby's worst passing completion mark at Cincinnati.
He got the timing rolling late in the game when the result was cemented, but that could be a way to spark the outside passing attack after nearly a month now in hibernation. Sorsby wasn't great, but Hunter and the coverage unit were pretty stellar in bringing the overall results full circle.
Sorsby should run now and then, but he chose the wheels too often on Saturday as Cincinnati goes back to the drawing board with two weeks to prepare for West Virginia at home.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Watch: Scott Satterfield Fires Up Bearcats Locker Room Following Homecoming Win
Bearcats Slight Betting Underdogs On Road Against Colorado Buffaloes
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 24-14 Homecoming Win Over Arizona State
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Football Handles Arizona State For Homecoming Victory
Look: Bearcats Announce Sellout For 2024 Homecoming Game
Watch: Wes Miller And More Discuss Exhibition Contest Against Ohio State
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Looks The Part Across Exhibition Victory Over Ohio State
Cincinnati's Defense Earns Team Of the Week Spot, High PFF Marks Following 19-13 Win Over UCF
Watch: Scott Satterfield Fires Up Bearcats in Locker Room Following 19-13 Win
Cincinnati Slight Betting Favorites Over Arizona State For Homecoming Matchup
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Outlasts UCF Across Defensive Struggle
Watch: Cincinnati Guard Connor Hickman Slams Dunk During Practice
Look: Brendan Sorsby Playing Among The Best of Any Power Four Transfer
Look: Cincinnati Basketball Announces 2024-25 Tip-Off Times, Broadcast Details
Look: Bearcats Basketball Ranked Highly In BPM Metric Entering 2024-25 Season
Cincinnati Makes Top-Eight Schools For Three-Star 2025 Edge Rusher Tim Griffin
Cincinnati Veterans Highlight Turned Down NIL Prizes, Togetherness As 2024-25 Season Approaches
Cincinnati Freshman Forward Tyler McKinley Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Scott Satterfield Dives Into Cincinnati's Run Defense Issues as Offense Thrives
Watch: Former Bearcats Star Bryan Cook Intercepts Pass on Monday Night Football
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk