Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Multiple Three-Star Offensive Skill Players As Spring Football Starts Up
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football and basketball teams have been making moves for future squads in recent weeks. We start this Recruiting Roundup with basketball interest in Italian forward Maikcol Perez.
The international is ranked 34th in On3's 2025 player rankings and has had contact with Cincinnati, but no official offer has dropped yet. Nebraska has had him in for a visit and is the only official offer so far.
The 6-8, 215-pound forward plays for Orange1 Bassano. He averaged 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists at the U17 FIBA World Cup last year, including 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists against the U.S. team in the final.
Moving to football, Cincinnati offered three-star 2026 wide receiver Jaydon Dunbar out of Thomas County Central (Georgia).
According to 247Sports, Dunbar is the 374th-ranked player nationally and the 60th-best wide receiver.
The 6-5, 175-pound talent holds 29 offers from schools like Duke and Georgia. Check out his highlights here.
We move to an offer for three-star 2026 wide receiver Devyon Hill-Lomax out of Edwardsville (Illinois).
According to 247Sports, Hill-Lomax is the 950th-best player nationally and the 152nd-best wide receiver.
The 6-4, 180-pound playmaker holds 10 offers from schools like Kentucky and Illinois. Check out his highlights here.
Cincinnati also offered three-star Thomas County Central (Georgia) running back Christian Lawrence.
According to 247Sports, Lawrence is the 618th-ranked player nationally and the 42nd-best running back.
The 5-7, 185-pound player holds 20 offers from schools like Pittsburgh and Arkansas. Check out his highlights here.
The offers roll on for an unranked 2027 tight end, Jordan Karhoff out of St. Francis De Sales (Ohio).
Karhoff is not ranked on a major service and the 6-4, 215-pound player holds eight other offers from schools like Kentucky and Duke. Check out his highlights here.
An unranked offer went out to 2026 interior offensive lineman Carter Giberson from Southern Lehigh (Pennsylvania).
The Bearcats are Giberson's first offer at 6-3, 310 pounds. Check out his highlights here.
We close the Roundup with an offer for unranked 2026 tight end Tyler Ruxer out of Heritage Hills (Indiana).
The 6-4, 220-pound talent holds 20 offers from schools like Army and Purdue. Check out his highlights here.
