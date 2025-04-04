The Athletic Includes Cincinnati Cornerback Matthew McDoom Among Top Group of 5 Transfers Heading to Power 4
CINCINNATI — Matthew McDoom is arguably Cincinnati's best transfer addition to the 2025 roster and The Athletic recognized the cornerback this week. He cracked the list of best Group of 5 transfers to level up into the Power 4 pool this cycle.
The Coastal Carolina transfer is using his final year of eligibility to play for Cincinnati.
"The Bearcats lost five straight games to finish the 2024 season 5-7, and Scott Satterfield brought in 14 transfers to try and plug some holes," Manny Navarro wrote. "McDoom, a 5-11, 177-pound senior, earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors in 2024 after producing 36 tackles, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions. He’s expected to thrive in Tyson Veidt’s 3-3-5 scheme."
The 2024 All-Sun Belt corner tallied 36 tackles, three interceptions, and 10 pass breakups last season. It finalized into a stellar 84.5 PFF grade on 547 snaps in 2024 (one TD allowed on 293 coverage snaps).
He's mixed in well during spring practices so far and looks to be on his way to earning the top cornerback role.
