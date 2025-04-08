Report: Bob Huggins Interviews For Cleveland State Basketball Head Coach Position
CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati head coach Bob Huggins is a candidate for the open Cleveland State coaching position. HoopDirt.com's Adam Nelson reported CSU and Huggins had a Zoom call last week about the position.
"Word on the street is that Bob Huggins had an initial Zoom with Cleveland State this past Friday morning," Nelson wrote. "The former West Virginia / K-State / Cincinnati / Akron head coach has been out of coaching since 2023. Obviously, the other popular name here is Mizzou assistant (and former Cleveland State assistant) Rob Summers. He was part of the staff that had a ton of success at CSU under Dennis Gates."
Huggins coached the Bearcats from 1989-2005. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.
The 71-year-old was a head coach for 41 seasons, posting a 935-414 overall career record. He started his head coaching career at Walsh, followed by Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State, and West Virginia.
He was also a reported candidate for the McNeese State job, but that went to Baylor assistant coach Bill Armstrong.
