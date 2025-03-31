All Bearcats

'Help My Team Win Any Way I Can' - Shon Abaev Ready To Bring Dynamic Skillset Into Cincinnati System

The five-star talent is playing in the McDonald's All-American Game this week.

Russ Heltman

6-foot-8 Shon Abaev is a left-handed guard/forward who has been lighting up his senior season playing for Fear of God Athletics in the Overtime Elite League. The Cincinnati Bearcats are pursuing Abaev and their coaching staff was present to watch him play Friday night.
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are welcoming five-star wing talent Shon Abaev for his freshman basketball season this fall and he's already cooking up ways to drive winning with Wes Miller.

Abaev discussed what he brings to the program at the McDonald's All-American Games this week.

"A lot of people, they don't know me as a facilitator," Abaev told the media. "They see me as somebody who just goes and scores, but I can play make as well. I love to get my teammates involved. Me and Coach Wes Miller, we've been talking for a while already been talking about actions we're gonna run, things we're gonna do to put me in a position to be myself. And help my team win any way I can."

Abaev is coming off a state championship victory at Calvary Christian in Florida and is ready to bring that mentality to a Cincinnati fanbase dying to make an NCAA tournament.

According to 247Sports, Abaev is the 25th-best player nationally and the sixth-best small forward on their composite ratings, while being just inside the top 30 nationally on other major services. The 6-8 talent held 26 total offers before cutting down his list and picking Cincinnati.

Read more on his game here as he gets ready to play in the McDonald's All-American Game tomorrow at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

