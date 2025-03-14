Watch: New Cincinnati Transfer Wide Receiver Makes Crazy TD Catch in Spring Practice

All Bearcats

Russ Heltman

Oct 26, 2024; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams wide receiver Caleb Goodie (2) hauls in a pass for a touchdown against New Mexico Lobos at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images / Michael Madrid-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The first week of Cincinnati football's spring practice run produced an eye-popping catch from a new face. Colorado State transfer Caleb Goodie nabbed a one-handed falling grab from Brendan Sorsby for a touchdown in a team period.

The speedster is coming off a season with 21 catches for 436 yards and four touchdowns.

Check out the grab below:

Russ Heltman
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

