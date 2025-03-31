Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Reaches Out to High-Scoring Guard Brian Moore Jr.
CINCINNATI — The transfer portal news continues this week as Cincinnati basketball tries to find the right roster combination for next season. This Pinging The Portal starts with an interest in Robert Morris forward Amarion Dickerson. Adam Borst reported the contact.
The 6-7 sophomore holds two years of eligibility after posting 13.3 points and 5.9 rebounds on 53.1% shooting this past season. He's also heard from schools like N.C. State, Ole Miss, and Missouri.
He averaged a whopping 2.3 blocks per game last season.
The other notable UC interest formulated with Norfolk State guard Brian Moore Jr. over the weekend. On3's Joe Tipton reported the contact.
Moore posted an impressive 18.1 points per game and 3.7 rebounds on 54.5% shooting last season (39.4% from deep) at 6-2, 185 pounds. He's also heard from schools like Florida State and Pittsburgh, with one year of eligibility left as a graduate transfer.
He spent one year at Norfolk State after starting his career at Murray State.
