Joe Royer Lifts Curtain On NFL Hopes, Staying Multiple Years At Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Joe Royer has played like a legit NFL prospect through the first half of the Bearcats' 2024 season, but all his focus is on the home stretch of this campaign.
He gave his thoughts on going to the league across the latest Let's Reign Podcast with Dan Hoard.
"I just remember growing up, when I first kind of got into football, I always wanted to play in the NFL," Royer said on the show. "And just kind of as my career progressed through middle school, grade school, then high school, then college, it still remained my goal. So just trying to put good stuff out on film every Saturday to show the scouts that I could maybe be a guy that they'd want to take and play for them on Sundays."
The 6-5, 355-pound talent just paced the Bearcats in catches and yards against UCF. He has tallied 28 grabs (seventh nationally among tight ends) for 347 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.
Getting two seasons of this production in Clifton would be great, but Royer is also plenty old enough to start his NFL journey. It's a matter of if, not when he'll start popping up on 2025 big boards at this rate.
"See where I'm at at the end of the year," Royer said about the decision. "I'm not trying to think about it too much. Just take it week by week. But if I don't really like where I'm standing at the end of this year, I definitely would not be opposed to coming back for sure."
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Cincinnati's Defense Earns Team Of the Week Spot, High PFF Marks Following 19-13 Win Over UCF
Watch: Scott Satterfield Fires Up Bearcats in Locker Room Following 19-13 Win
Cincinnati Slight Betting Favorites Over Arizona State For Homecoming Matchup
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Outlasts UCF Across Defensive Struggle
Watch: Cincinnati Guard Connor Hickman Slams Dunk During Practice
Look: Brendan Sorsby Playing Among The Best of Any Power Four Transfer
Look: Cincinnati Basketball Announces 2024-25 Tip-Off Times, Broadcast Details
Look: Bearcats Basketball Ranked Highly In BPM Metric Entering 2024-25 Season
Cincinnati Makes Top-Eight Schools For Three-Star 2025 Edge Rusher Tim Griffin
Cincinnati Veterans Highlight Turned Down NIL Prizes, Togetherness As 2024-25 Season Approaches
Cincinnati Freshman Forward Tyler McKinley Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Scott Satterfield Dives Into Cincinnati's Run Defense Issues as Offense Thrives
Watch: Former Bearcats Star Bryan Cook Intercepts Pass on Monday Night Football
Cincinnati Lands Commitment From 2025 Offensive Tackle Zachary Taylor
Wes Miller Details Tweak UC Basketball Is Making Ahead Of 2024-25 Season
Jon Rothstein Slots Bearcats Guard Jizzle James Among 2024-25 Breakout Candidates
Look: Game Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Cincinnati-Texas Tech Football Matchup
Bearcats Betting Underdogs Against Texas Tech with Line Moving Quickly
PFF Grades Roll In From Cincinnati Bearcats Dominant Win Over Houston Cougars
Cincinnati Decent Betting Favorites Against Houston
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk