Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Team Announces 2024 Captains
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield announced the 2024 UC football team captains on Wednesday in more leadup to next week's season opener.
The Bearcats head coach rolled out DT Dontay Corleone, OG Luke Kandra, DB Derrick Canteen, and C Gavin Gerhardt as top leaders. Cincinnati is led in the trenches this year and it shows in these captain selections.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Watch: Former Bearcats Quarterback Emory Jones Throws NFL Preseason Touchdown
Xzavier Henderson Bought JUGS Machine to Improve Game This Offseason
Watch: Indoor Performance Center Construction Tour
Look: Multiple Outlets Name Cincinnati Guard Luke Kandra as Preseason All-American
Watch: Scott Satterfield And More Discuss Second 2024 Fall Camp Scrimmage
Look: Bearcats Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watchlist
Takeaways From Cincinnati Football's First Fall Camp Scrimmage
Look: Former Cincinnati Volleyball Player Jordan Thompson Wins Silver at 2024 Paris Olympics
Watch: Highlights During Cincinnati Bearcats' Fall Camp Scrimmage
Watch: Scott Satterfield, Tyson Veidt, Joe Royer And Jared Bartlett Discuss Cincinnati's Fall Camp Scrimmage
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Center Gavin Gerhardt Named to Rimington Trophy Watchlist
Brendan Sorsby Updates Comfortability With Cincinnati Playbook
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins Notices Funny Mistake on NFL Player Profile
Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Status, Bearcats Defensive Line Depth
Tyler Betsey Dives Into Process of Becoming a Cincinnati Bearcat
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Makes Top Schools For Three-Star 2025 Guard Cameron Wallace
Watch: Cincinnati Football Highlights From Opening Days at Camp Higher Ground
Look: Travis Kelce Named Top-10 Player in NFL Top 100
Look: Bearcats Reveal Uniform Combination For Opening Game Against Towson
Report: Cincinnati Football Facing Bowling Green As Final 2025 Non-Conference Opponent
Watch: Brendan Sorsby Laces Deep Ball to Xzavier Henderson
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats