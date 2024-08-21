All Bearcats

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Team Announces 2024 Captains

The second season in the Big 12 is about to begin.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield speaks with players after a scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield speaks with players after a scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield announced the 2024 UC football team captains on Wednesday in more leadup to next week's season opener. 

The Bearcats head coach rolled out DT Dontay Corleone, OG Luke Kandra, DB Derrick Canteen, and C Gavin Gerhardt as top leaders. Cincinnati is led in the trenches this year and it shows in these captain selections.

-----

Published
