Look: Cincinnati Football's Betting Win Total Released For 2025 Season

Teetering on bowl expectations.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Joe Royer (11) stiff arms Miami Redhawks linebacker Oscar McWood (23) before the play is called back for holding in the fourth quarter of the College Football game at Yager Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Joe Royer (11) stiff arms Miami Redhawks linebacker Oscar McWood (23) before the play is called back for holding in the fourth quarter of the College Football game at Yager Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are trying to crack bowl eligibility on the football field this fall and they are right on the edge of betting lines to do so.

Fanduel Sportsbook released Cincinnati's win total for the upcoming season at 6.5 wins with -134 odds for under and +110 odds for the over bets.

Cincinnati is yet to hit six wins in the Scott Satterfield era, going 3-9 in year one and 5-7 in year two. The program is on a five-game losing streak entering the season-opener against Nebraska on Aug. 28.

Analytically, ESPN's Bill Connelly released his 2025 metrics and has Cincinnati at No. 55 nationally with the 76th-best offense and 44th-best defense. Just getting to that six-win milestone should be a realistic goal for Satterfield in his third year.

UC Football Win Total
UC Football Win Total / Fanduel Sportsbook

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals.

