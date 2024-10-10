Look: Former Cincinnati Bearcats Star Alec Pierce Leads NFL in Key Stat
CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats star Alec Pierce is having a great season for the Indianapolis Colts. He had three receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown in Week 5.
Pierce is leading the NFL in yards-per-catch (28.3) and has caught 13-of-17 targets so far this season.
Pierce also leads all wide receivers in EPA (Expected Points Added) Per Target (1.31). He's ahead of guys like Ja'Marr Chase and Nico Collins. Pierce is on pace to finish with 44 receptions for 1,251 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Odds are his receptions will go up and his per catch average will go down, but the former Bearcats star is off to one heck of a start this season.
