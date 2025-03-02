All Bearcats

Look: Former Cincinnati RB Corey Kiner's 2025 NFL Combine Results

Cincinnati is hoping its trio of combine attendees get selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) carries the ball in the first quarter during an NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va.
/ Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Corey Kiner got after it in Indianapolis, IN on Saturday to show NFL teams his physical skills during the on-field drill session.

The 5-9, 209-pound talent showed his speed and strength in front of the league.

Check out his official numbers below as he entered the day ranked 255th on the consensus big board:

1. 40-Yard Dash - 4.57 Seconds

2. Bench Press: 19 reps

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

