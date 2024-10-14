Look: Kickoff Time Announced For Bearcats Football Matchup Against Colorado
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield and the Bearcats have a late-night kickoff slated for the Oct. 26 matchup against Colorado. That game starts at 10:15 p.m. ET and is airing on ESPN.
The two teams are currently tied in the Big 12 standings at 2-1 and 4-2 overall. This marks Cincinnati's first primetime kickoff of the season.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Cincinnati's Defense Earns Team Of the Week Spot, High PFF Marks Following 19-13 Win Over UCF
Watch: Scott Satterfield Fires Up Bearcats in Locker room Following 19-13 Win
Cincinnati Slight Betting Favorites Over Arizona State For Homecoming Matchup
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Outlasts UCF Across Defensive Struggle
Watch: Cincinnati Guard Connor Hickman Slams Dunk During Practice
Look: Brendan Sorsby Playing Among The Best of Any Power Four Transfer
Look: Cincinnati Basketball Announces 2024-25 Tip-Off Times, Broadcast Details
Look: Bearcats Basketball Ranked Highly In BPM Metric Entering 2024-25 Season
Cincinnati Makes Top-Eight Schools For Three-Star 2025 Edge Rusher Tim Griffin
Cincinnati Veterans Highlight Turned Down NIL Prizes, Togetherness As 2024-25 Season Approaches
Cincinnati Freshman Forward Tyler McKinley Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Scott Satterfield Dives Into Cincinnati's Run Defense Issues as Offense Thrives
Watch: Former Bearcats Star Bryan Cook Intercepts Pass on Monday Night Football
Cincinnati Lands Commitment From 2025 Offensive Tackle Zachary Taylor
Wes Miller Details Tweak UC Basketball Is Making Ahead Of 2024-25 Season
Jon Rothstein Slots Bearcats Guard Jizzle James Among 2024-25 Breakout Candidates
Look: Game Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Cincinnati-Texas Tech Football Matchup
Bearcats Betting Underdogs Against Texas Tech with Line Moving Quickly
PFF Grades Roll In From Cincinnati Bearcats Dominant Win Over Houston Cougars
Cincinnati Decent Betting Favorites Against Houston
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk