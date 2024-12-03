All Bearcats

Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Bearcats Offer Charlotte Kicker Stephen Rusnak

Can't kick it much better than he did.

Russ Heltman

A Cincinnati Bearcats helmet lays on the turf during a spring practice at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Cincinnati Bearcats Spring Practice
A Cincinnati Bearcats helmet lays on the turf during a spring practice at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Cincinnati Bearcats Spring Practice / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Our first Pinging The Portal of the 2024 cycle kicks off with an offer to Charlotte kicker Stephen Rusnak.

He is entering his final season of eligibility after going 11-11 on field goal tries this season, including 3-3 from 50-plus yards, and 25-25 on extra points. 

Check out some of his highlights below as Cincinnati tries to boost its special teams:

Published
