Report: Former UC Star Jowon Briggs Elevated to Browns Active Roster
CINCINNATI — Bearcats fans may see another former UC player in the NFL tonight. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Cleveland Browns are elevating Jowon Briggs to the active roster for the game against Denver.
Briggs has not played an NFL snap after signing to the Browns practice squad in August and sticking there since. It's a cool opportunity for a longtime fan favorite in Cincinnati who wrecked the AAC and Big 12 over his time in Clifton.
The Browns took Briggs in the seventh round of this year's NFL Draft.
