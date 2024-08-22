Scott Satterfield Dives Into Starting QB Decision: 'Gives us a Great Situation'
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield dove into the team's decision to name Brendan Sorsby their starting quarterback on Thursday.
Brady Lichtenberg and Samaj Jones are the backups, but Satterfield noted they'll need the whole room this season.
"Brendan Sorsby will be our starter," Satterfield said on Thursday. "He's worked hard to learn the offense, and he's made a lot of plays. I think he gives us a great situation as far as running the quarterback, as well as throwing the ball. So I think he's got a good command of what we're trying to do. And having said that, we got confidence in the other two quarterbacks as well to be able to go in and move our offense."
Sorsby has taken the initiative to integrate into the team quickly and become the leader he has to be as an FBS starter.
"To be a quarterback it takes everything," Satterfield continued. "You got to have situational awareness. It obviously helps them to have played in big games. The teams that we're playing this year, obviously, are talented and coached well. It helps to have experience when you're going into some of those venues that we've got to go into. But also I think he's earned the respect of his teammates. I think that's huge. So there's so many little things, I think that go into it other than just throwing and running."
Cincinnati kicks the season off against Towson at home next Saturday.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Watch: Former Bearcats Quarterback Emory Jones Throws NFL Preseason Touchdown
Xzavier Henderson Bought JUGS Machine to Improve Game This Offseason
Watch: Indoor Performance Center Construction Tour
Look: Multiple Outlets Name Cincinnati Guard Luke Kandra as Preseason All-American
Watch: Scott Satterfield And More Discuss Second 2024 Fall Camp Scrimmage
Look: Bearcats Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watchlist
Takeaways From Cincinnati Football's First Fall Camp Scrimmage
Look: Former Cincinnati Volleyball Player Jordan Thompson Wins Silver at 2024 Paris Olympics
Watch: Highlights During Cincinnati Bearcats' Fall Camp Scrimmage
Watch: Scott Satterfield, Tyson Veidt, Joe Royer And Jared Bartlett Discuss Cincinnati's Fall Camp Scrimmage
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Center Gavin Gerhardt Named to Rimington Trophy Watchlist
Brendan Sorsby Updates Comfortability With Cincinnati Playbook
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins Notices Funny Mistake on NFL Player Profile
Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Status, Bearcats Defensive Line Depth
Tyler Betsey Dives Into Process of Becoming a Cincinnati Bearcat
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Makes Top Schools For Three-Star 2025 Guard Cameron Wallace
Watch: Cincinnati Football Highlights From Opening Days at Camp Higher Ground
Look: Travis Kelce Named Top-10 Player in NFL Top 100
Look: Bearcats Reveal Uniform Combination For Opening Game Against Towson
Report: Cincinnati Football Facing Bowling Green As Final 2025 Non-Conference Opponent
Watch: Brendan Sorsby Laces Deep Ball to Xzavier Henderson
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats