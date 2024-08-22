All Bearcats

Scott Satterfield Dives Into Starting QB Decision: 'Gives us a Great Situation'

Cincinnati named Brendan Sorsby their head guy on offense.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby prepares to throw as the other quarterbacks wait their turns during spring football practice, Monday, March 4, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby prepares to throw as the other quarterbacks wait their turns during spring football practice, Monday, March 4, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield dove into the team's decision to name Brendan Sorsby their starting quarterback on Thursday.

Brady Lichtenberg and Samaj Jones are the backups, but Satterfield noted they'll need the whole room this season.

"Brendan Sorsby will be our starter," Satterfield said on Thursday. "He's worked hard to learn the offense, and he's made a lot of plays. I think he gives us a great situation as far as running the quarterback, as well as throwing the ball. So I think he's got a good command of what we're trying to do. And having said that, we got confidence in the other two quarterbacks as well to be able to go in and move our offense."

Sorsby has taken the initiative to integrate into the team quickly and become the leader he has to be as an FBS starter.

"To be a quarterback it takes everything," Satterfield continued. "You got to have situational awareness. It obviously helps them to have played in big games. The teams that we're playing this year, obviously, are talented and coached well. It helps to have experience when you're going into some of those venues that we've got to go into. But also I think he's earned the respect of his teammates. I think that's huge. So there's so many little things, I think that go into it other than just throwing and running."

Cincinnati kicks the season off against Towson at home next Saturday.

Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

