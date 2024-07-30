Scott Satterfield Provides Latest Injury Update on Dontay Corleone, Mikah Coleman
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield dove into the latest health updates surrounding star defensive tackle Dontay Corleone as he and his coordinators addressed the media on Tuesday. He started with rough news about transfer edge rusher Mikah Coleman, who is expected to miss the whole season with a lower body injury sustained this summer.
The grad transfer notched 38 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 29 pressures, and 4.5 sacks in 2023 for Eastern Michigan.
"Micah Coleman will be out this season, had a lower body body injury while training this summer a few weeks ago and he will not be able to play," Satterfield said on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the star defensive tackle in Corleone is working through a recovery from blood clots in his lungs discovered last month.
"He's back to training, working with our team, working with our doctors and he seems to be in great shape as far as mentally and is ready to go and hopefully we're very optimistic about him and his future here as a Bearcat," Satterfield said about Corleone's health.
Corleone is a key piece to Cincinnati's success this season as they hopefully get him ready for a full 2024 season.
"Take it one day at a time with Dontay," Satterfield continued. "Our training staff does an outstanding job and in handling that but the last probably month has been training with our team working out lifting, running, doing all those things. He certainly will be out at practice with our guys. We'll see how much he can do as we as we work through camp. Part of him is getting him back into shape. He missed what, two or three weeks there the summertime so hopefully getting him back in the best shape that he can possibly be. And then whatever our doctors and trainers allow him to be able to do then that's what we'll do."
