Cincinnati Makes Top-Six Schools For Three-Star 2025 Offensive Lineman Cameron Herron

The Bearcats are looking for more big fellas in the 2025 class.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield attempts to call a play following a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NCAA Big12 football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield attempts to call a play following a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NCAA Big12 football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats made the final six schools for three-star 2025 offensive lineman Cameron Herron out of Warren Central (Indiana) on Friday.

He is ranked 874th nationally and 57th among interior offensive linemen by 247Sports. The 6-4, 275-pound talent just made his official UC visit earlier this month.

Herron sports 23 offers and is down to six schools: Cincinnati, West Virginia, Boston College, Iowa, Northwestern, and Louisville. 247Sports has Iowa, Northwestern, and West Virginia as his "warm" candidates.

Cincinnati sports one offensive lineman in the 2025 class as of this writing.

Published
