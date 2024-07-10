Cincinnati Loses Commitment From Three-Star Local Linebacker Paul Nelson
CINCINNATI — The run of brutal recruiting news continued for Cincinnati as they lost the only remaining Cincinnati player in the 2025 class. Three-star linebacker Paul Nelson out of Withrow (Ohio) is flipping his commitment to Indiana.
UC, Michigan, West Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Toledo, Pittsburgh, and Kentucky were in his final group when he committed to Cincinnati last month.
The 6-2, 205-pound linebacker is ranked 1,140th nationally on 247Sports and 112th among linebackers. 247Sports has the class ranked in the top 40 after this weekend.
This follows a stretch where Cincinnati has lost out on three hometown players to middling Big 10 schools: Grant Beerman (Purdue), Erik Gayle (Illinois), and now Nelson. They have no linebackers in the class and zero Ohio commits ranked above 86 overall on 247Sports.
All in all, this program is not meeting recruiting expectations so far as the second power conference school in Ohio (66th overall nationally on 247Sports as of this writing). Only Colorado is ranked worse among Big 12 teams and they have just five players committed.
