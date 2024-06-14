All Bearcats

Recruiting Roundup: Offers Start Surfacing From Latest Official Visit Weekend

The Bearcats have a few targets in town.

CINCINNATI — Another official visit weekend is in full swing for Cincinnati football as a few players got offers entering the weekend.

We start with three-star 2026 Carver (Alabama) wide receiver Zion Crumpton.

According to Rivals, he is the 16th-best player in Alabama and the 67th-best wide receiver. He has 10 other offers from schools like Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Check out the 6-1 talent's highlights here.

We roll to an offer for unranked 2025 East Paulding (Georgia) wide receiver DaMari Witherspoon.

He is not ranked on a major service at 6-5, 225 pounds with one other offer from Western Kentucky. Check out his highlights here.

Cincinnati offered 2028 Leesburg wide receiver Lamar Garrison.

There are no 2028 rankings as this is his first power conference offer with one other from Marshall.

We close the football offers with 2026 unranked linebacker Trevor Gibbs out of Crown Point (Indiana).

The 6-3 talent holds two other offers from Ball State and Miami (OH).

Check out his highlights here.

Wes Miller and the basketball side offered 2025 guard Trevor Best.

He is not ranked on major service and holds three other offers from Hampton, Arizona State, and Norfolk State.

