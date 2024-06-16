All Bearcats

Look: UC Basketball Players Help With Wes Miller's Youth Camp

Cincinnati is in the middle of the offseason.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller instructs the team in the second half of a college basketball game against the Bradley Braves during a second-round game of the National Invitation Tournament,, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller instructs the team in the second half of a college basketball game against the Bradley Braves during a second-round game of the National Invitation Tournament,, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball players from current and past teams helped Wes Miller put on his youth basketball camp this weekend.

Check out some of the best moments with Cincinnati's David DeJulius, Dillon Mitchell, and Jizzle James.

