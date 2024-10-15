All Bearcats

Watch: Cincinnati Wide Receiver Tony Johnson Dives Into Big Game Against UCF And More

Johnson led all UC offensive players in PFF grade this past weekend.

Russ Heltman

Oct 12, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Tony Johnson (0) catches a pass in front of UCF Knights defensive back Braeden Marshall (4) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Tony Johnson (0) catches a pass in front of UCF Knights defensive back Braeden Marshall (4) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats have found another wide receiver gem this season in transfer Tony Johnson. He tied for the Bearcats lead in catches (8) and was second in yards (76) against UCF on Saturday.

It was his best game at UC, earning him an offense-high 77.1 overall PFF grade. Hear from him on how he's carved out a role, picking UC as an FAU transfer, and more:

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

