Watch: Coby Bryant Scores First Pick-Six Against Cardinals
CINCINNATI — Seahawks defensive back Coby Bryant pulled off the biggest play of his young NFL career on Sunday with a near-length-of-the-field pick-six against the Arizona Cardinals.
Check out the huge swipe by the former Cincinnati star for his first career pick-six:
