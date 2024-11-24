All Bearcats

Watch: Coby Bryant Scores First Pick-Six Against Cardinals

The former Cincinnati great seized his moment.

Russ Heltman

Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) rushes the ball whlie being pursued by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant (8) in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) rushes the ball whlie being pursued by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant (8) in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Seahawks defensive back Coby Bryant pulled off the biggest play of his young NFL career on Sunday with a near-length-of-the-field pick-six against the Arizona Cardinals.

Check out the huge swipe by the former Cincinnati star for his first career pick-six:

Published
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

