All Bearcats

Wes Miller Introduces Four-Star 2025 Point Guard Keyshuan Tillery After Signing

Cincinnati's first addition to the 2025-26 roster.

Russ Heltman

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles forward Kenny White Jr. (13) collects a defensive rebound in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Cincinnati finished its non-conference schedule with a 76-67 win over the Golden Eagles. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles At Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles forward Kenny White Jr. (13) collects a defensive rebound in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Cincinnati finished its non-conference schedule with a 76-67 win over the Golden Eagles. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles At Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Wes Miller introduced Bearcats fans to four-star 2025 point guard Keyshuan Tillery after he signed his NLI to join UC basketball officially on Wednesday.

According to 247Sports, Tillery is the 53rd-best player nationally and the eighth-best point guard.

Miller had glowing comments for his newest player.

"First and foremost, he's a winner," Miller said in a release. "You can talk about all the things he does on the basketball court, but he's a big-time winner, leader, and young man. He's played for great coaches at the grassroots and high school level. What I loved when we recruited him, was hearing not just about the things he does on the court, but what he does with the things you're not watching. I really think we're getting the complete package with Keyshuan Tillery."

Tillery visited campus in September and had a reported top three from Cincinnati Rivals of UC, Virginia, and Syracuse. He committed on Sept. 20.

"On the court, he's a true point guard," Miller said of his playing style. "He has the ability to get in the paint, honestly any time he wants. He makes everyone around him better and has the ability to shoot and score, and he's a very good finisher. I really believe that on and off the court, he fits Cincinnati, and our fans are gonna love the way he approaches the game."

Check out more on the guard's game here.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You may also like:

Look: Cincinnati Releases Uniform Combination For Home Matchup Against West Virginia

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Keys to the Game: West Virginia Mountaineers

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Completes 2027 Non-Conference Schedule

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Morehead State Eagles

Watch: Joe Royer Discusses Falling in Love With Football Again, Source of Sure Hands, And More

Brendan Sorsby Ready to Bounce Back In Friendly Home Confines Following Bye Week

Watch: Desmond Ridder Throws First NFL TD This Season

Watch: Jason Kelce Heckled by Taylor Swift Troll, Smashes Phone

Cincinnati Loses Three-Star Defensive Lineman Commit Benny Patterson to Michigan

Watch: Cincinnati Linebacker Jonathan Thompson Discusses Strong String of Performances

Cincinnati Bearcats Slight Betting Favorites Over West Virginia

Brendan Sorsby Named to Davey O'Brien Award Class of 2024

Look: Cincinnati Football Announces Sellout For West Virginia Game

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers 2026 Three-Star QB Bowe Bentley

Report: West Virginia Making Coaching Change Ahead of Bearcats Matchup

Wes Miller Excited About Roster of Returning Players: 'At This Point, This is The Best Group I’ve Had Here'

Scott Satterfield Explains End of Half Fourth-Down, Two-Point Decisions Against Colorado

Look: Cincinnati Gets Lowest Team PFF Grade of 2024 Season Following Colorado Loss

Watch: Scott Satterfield Fires Up Bearcats Locker Room Following Homecoming Win

Bearcats Slight Betting Underdogs On Road Against Colorado Buffaloes

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Recruiting