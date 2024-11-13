Wes Miller Introduces Four-Star 2025 Point Guard Keyshuan Tillery After Signing
CINCINNATI — Wes Miller introduced Bearcats fans to four-star 2025 point guard Keyshuan Tillery after he signed his NLI to join UC basketball officially on Wednesday.
According to 247Sports, Tillery is the 53rd-best player nationally and the eighth-best point guard.
Miller had glowing comments for his newest player.
"First and foremost, he's a winner," Miller said in a release. "You can talk about all the things he does on the basketball court, but he's a big-time winner, leader, and young man. He's played for great coaches at the grassroots and high school level. What I loved when we recruited him, was hearing not just about the things he does on the court, but what he does with the things you're not watching. I really think we're getting the complete package with Keyshuan Tillery."
Tillery visited campus in September and had a reported top three from Cincinnati Rivals of UC, Virginia, and Syracuse. He committed on Sept. 20.
"On the court, he's a true point guard," Miller said of his playing style. "He has the ability to get in the paint, honestly any time he wants. He makes everyone around him better and has the ability to shoot and score, and he's a very good finisher. I really believe that on and off the court, he fits Cincinnati, and our fans are gonna love the way he approaches the game."
Check out more on the guard's game here.
