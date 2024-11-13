Wes Miller Updates Cincinnati Bearcats Injuries And More Ahead of Nicholls State Game
CINCINNATI — Wes Miller and his team have had a week gap between games to get Day Day Thomas healthier and gel more in practice. Miller confirmed that Thomas is working towards a return for Friday's game, while they wait and see on Dan Skillings Jr. over the next few weeks.
"He had a minor procedure. It wasn't a serious procedure," Miller said about Skillings. "We're always restricted for good reason of what we can say about people medically. But guys, I can tell you, it was pretty minor. It went as good as it could go. And I bet if I told Dan Skillings I wanted him to play Friday night, he'd probably try to dang play and be fine. Now, we ain't doing anything like that, but I think he'll be out for a week or two, couple weeks, and then from there, it'll be a week-to-week decision on when he plays again. So, I can't give you a timetable. I can say it won't be the next couple weeks, but after that, it'll kind of take it week to week. We will be incredibly conservative. So if I thought Dan could play next week, and he thought he could play next week and our trainers and our medical staff, I'd probably wait longer, right, because we are going to be 100% sure. It's not about when can he play it's about when it's not going to be risky."
Getting Thomas back on the floor will ease some burden off of Jizzle James and Connor Hickman in the backcourt, if he returns Friday.
"He practiced two days ago, which was Monday, for the first time in team practice," Miller said about Thomas. "He's been doing workouts and jumping into some things, but he did that for as long as I allowed it, and then he'll probably continue along that. I'm not going to repeat myself again. I mean, it's the same thing that I said about Dan. He could practice. He's been cleared medically. He can practice. He can play in the games, but we will take it incredibly slow and be incredibly conservative. I think it's not out of the question that he'll play some minutes on Friday night. But I don't have an answer to that until Friday honestly.
Hear from the Bearcats basketball head coach below on Thomas, Skillings Jr.'s injury, and more:
