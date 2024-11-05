Brendan Sorsby Ready to Bounce Back In Friendly Home Confines Following Bye Week
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby has been stellar for most of this season but is looking to rebound after his most inconsistent and arguably worst game at UC.
Sorsby's deep passing has gotten spotty in recent weeks and it played a role in his lowest single-game PFF grade at UC (46.6 overall against Colorado). CU has a very good secondary and made things tough on the young passer, continuing a three-week streak of no big-time throws in the loss.
"Just get the body back right," Sorsby said on how he can return to form. "Obviously, been banged up. That's no excuse to be inaccurate or whatever, like I have been. But just more preparation, just watching film and everything, and just trying to find ways that I can be better. And just especially kind of critiquing my game and just finding ways I can improve there ... both of my thumbs kind of got messed up, so they're both good, body is feeling good. I think that was a very important bye week for us as a team just to you know kind of reset, and just pay attention to what's in front of us and get ready to to go win four games and find a way to do that."
The sophomore has done more than enough to put Cincinnati ahead of schedule this season, and a return to his level of play in the first six weeks would likely land Cincinnati at seven wins or more when things conclude at the end of the month.
He's flourished at Nippert Stadium, throwing for 9.3 yards per attempt, seven touchdowns, and one interception.
"I give Colorado credit," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said on Tuesday. "They got some really good DBs and they covered our guys. There was three or four routes that we ran where if he throws it to this particular individual, then it's gonna be a completion. And like to have some of those back. I think every game, there's always a few, in that particular game, probably a little bit more because of how good a defense they were playing ... There were three or four times we had guys open. We just got to throw and catch. He (Sorsby) came back and had a good practice last week. I thought he was solid with everything that he did Sunday, was really good. The good news is we got another game so we go back out this week and hopefully get better."
