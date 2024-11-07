Look: Cincinnati Releases Uniform Combination For Home Matchup Against West Virginia
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are back at home for this weekend's football matchup against West Virginia. They are celebrating the 100th aninversary of Nippert Stadium with an all-black uniform
Check out the combination Cincinnati is rocking with for the latest edition of the rivalry:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You may also like:
Watch: Desmond Ridder Throws First NFL TD This Season
Watch: Jason Kelce Heckled by Taylor Swift Troll, Smashes Phone
Cincinnati Loses Three-Star Defensive Lineman Commit Benny Patterson to Michigan
Watch: Cincinnati Linebacker Jonathan Thompson Discusses Strong String of Performances
Cincinnati Bearcats Slight Betting Favorites Over West Virginia
Brendan Sorsby Named to Davey O'Brien Award Class of 2024
Look: Cincinnati Football Announces Sellout For West Virginia Game
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers 2026 Three-Star QB Bowe Bentley
Report: West Virginia Making Coaching Change Ahead of Bearcats Matchup
Wes Miller Excited About Roster of Returning Players: 'At This Point, This is The Best Group I’ve Had Here'
Scott Satterfield Explains End of Half Fourth-Down, Two-Point Decisions Against Colorado
Look: Cincinnati Gets Lowest Team PFF Grade of 2024 Season Following Colorado Loss
Watch: Scott Satterfield Fires Up Bearcats Locker Room Following Homecoming Win
Bearcats Slight Betting Underdogs On Road Against Colorado Buffaloes
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 24-14 Homecoming Win Over Arizona State
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Football Handles Arizona State For Homecoming Victory
Look: Bearcats Announce Sellout For 2024 Homecoming Game
Watch: Wes Miller And More Discuss Exhibition Contest Against Ohio State
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Looks The Part Across Exhibition Victory Over Ohio State
Cincinnati's Defense Earns Team Of the Week Spot, High PFF Marks Following 19-13 Win Over UCF
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk