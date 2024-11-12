All Bearcats

Watch: UC Defensive Coordinator Tyson Veidt Discusses Return to Iowa State

Veidt coached there for the better part of a decade.

Russ Heltman

New University of Cincinnati football defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt speaks during a press conference at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. Veidt comes to UC from Iowa State.
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Tyson Veidt is headed back to his former home for the past eight years this weekend. 

The old Iowa State linebackers coach turned UC defensive coordinator discussed the homecoming, how much insight he's given on ISU's defense and more after practice this week.

Check it out:

