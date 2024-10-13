All Bearcats

Former Cincinnati Bearcats Star Jerome Ford Suffers Hamstring Injury

Hopefully it isn't serious...

James Rapien

Sep 29, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) rushes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Bearcats running back Jerome Ford suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Eagles and won't return.

The Browns star had two carries for 14 yards before exiting with the injury.

Ford, 25, is averaging 5.2 yards-per-carry this season. He has 250 rushing yards and one touchdown this season. Hopefully the injury isn't serious and he can

