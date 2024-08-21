All Bearcats

Report: Travis Kelce to Appear in Two Hollywood Movies as Star Shines Brighter

The former Cincinnati tight end is about to start another NFL season.

Russ Heltman

Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on field after the game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on field after the game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Travis Kelce's star turn is continuing in Adam Sandler's latest movie. The Hollywood actor and comedian is doing a sequel to his 90s classic hit Happy Gilmore and Kelce will have a cameo role. Kelce is also reportedly starring in his own movie called "Loose Cannons."

 Billboard reported the news as the tight end keeps expanding his reach in multiple spaces.

Sandler discussed the Happy Gilmore 2 situation on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"We have a nice something for Travis," Sandler said about the movie role. "He's gonna come by. And he's a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big handsome guy. … Cool as hell. He's a stud. And he's so funny."

Kelce has dipped his toes into entertainment in a few ways this summer, including the "Loose Cannons" role.

"Kelce is attached to star in Loose Cannons, an action comedy that is in the process of being set up at Lionsgate," Billboard's Borys Kit wrote. "Chad Stahelski, the John Wick filmmaker who has a first-look deal with Lionsgate, is producing with Jason Spitz, his partner at 87Eleven Entertainment, as well as Alex Young. Tim Dowling, whose credits include Adam Sandler comedy Just Go With It, wrote the script."

The football field is far from the only place Kelce fans can find him these days.

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

