Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Announces 2025 Signing Class
CINCINNATI — The 2025 Bearcats football recruiting class is officially signed and rolled out by the program.
Check out announcements for each player as head coach Scott Satterfield and general manager Zach Grant are slated to discuss the 18-name class this afternoon:
Three-star athlete Terrell Holcomb out of Gahanna-Lincoln (Ohio):
Three-star defensive tackle Cordarrll McFee out of Elkhart (Indiana):
Three-star edge rusher James Early out of North Side (Indiana):
Three-star quarterback Zebulin Kinsey out of Toronto (Ohio).
Three-star tight end Kamaurri Smith out of Wayne (Ohio).
Three-star cornerback Jermaine Jones out of Bolingbrook (Illinois).
Three-star cornerback CJ Crite out of Lincoln County (Georgia).
Three-star edge rusher Tim Griffin out of Alcovy (Georgia).
Three-star cornerback Patrick Williams out of Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Georgia).
Three-star tight end DaMari Witherspoon out of East Paulding (Georgia).
Three-star offensive lineman Zach Taylor out of Camden County (Georgia).
Three-star offensive lineman Jeremiah Kelly out of Avon (Ohio).
Three-star offensive lineman Samuel Paich out of Glenbrook North (Illinois).
Three-star wide receiver Giyahni Kontosis out of Riverdale Baptist (Maryland).
Three-star 2025 edge rusher Myles Harrison out of Pitckerington Central (Ohio).
Three-star defensive lineman Kamron Neal out of Campbell (Georgia).
Three-star offensive lineman Marcus McGregor out of Valley (Iowa).
Three-star running back Zion Johnson out of Newton (Georgia).
