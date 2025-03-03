Recruiting Roundup: 2025 Football Visits Flowing in Along With More Offers
CINCINNATI — Official visits are starting to flow in heavily from Cincinnati football as we open there in this Recruiting Roundup.
Things start with a visit from three-star 2026 wide receiver Devonte Anderson out of West Orange (Florida). He is coming to town June 20-22.
According to 247Sports, Anderson is the 742nd-ranked player nationally and the 47th best athlete.
Cincinnati has offered him along with 31 other schools including Michigan State and Auburn. Check out his highlights here.
Top 2026 Cincinnati tight end target Landon Miree is visiting June 6-8. The three-star Princeton (Ohio) tight end is down to Arizona State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida State, LSU, Missouri, Pittsburgh, SMU, Vanderbilt, Washington, and Wisconsin as his top schools.
According to 247Sports, Miree is the 481st-ranked player nationally and the 26th-best tight end in the country.
He held 35 offers before cutting the list down to 11 early last month.
Unranked defensive tackle Jamir Perez out of Glenville (Ohio) is visiting June 13-15.
He is not ranked on a major service and holds three other offers from Buffalo, Troy, and Miami (OH). Check out his highlights here.
Three-star 2026 offensive lineman Benjamin Eziuka out of Detroit Catholic (Michigan) is visiting June 5-8.
According to 247Sports, Eziuka is the 72nd-ranked interior offensive lineman nationally and the 18th-best player in Michigan.
The 6-3, 290-pound talent holds 13 offers from schools like Kent State and Eastern Michigan. Check out his highlights here.
Three-star 2026 Decatur Central (Indiana) cornerback Kasmir Hicks has UC in his top schools and is visiting June 20-22. The 5-11, 170-pound talent announced Cincinnati is in his finalist group with Louisville, Indiana, Vanderbilt, and Missouri.
According to 247Sports, Hicks is the 523rd-ranked player nationally and the 45th-best cornerback in the class. Hicks plays cornerback and has great results in the return game (seven kickoff returns for 334 yards and two scores as a junior).
He held 18 offers before slicing his list down to five. Cincinnati offered him in June 2024. Check out the talent's highlights here.
Another visitor is coming to town June 20-22 in three-star 2026 linebacker Duyon Forkpa Jr. out of IMG Academy (Florida).
According to 247Sports, Forkpa is the 410th-ranked player nationally and the 33rd-best linebacker overall.
He holds 20 offers and Cincinnati was the first power conference school to offer him last April. Check out his highlights here.
The visit news wraps up with one from unranked 2026 Gahanna Lincoln (Ohio) interior offensive lineman Luke Collins on June 6-8.
The 6-4, 275-pound talent holds 16 offers from schools like Akron and Buffalo. Check out his highlights here.
Cincinnati offered him in early February.
The offers spark up with one for unranked 2026 edge rusher Ryan Harrington out of St. Mary's (Michigan).
He is not ranked on a major service and this is is his first power conference offer from a group of nine schools, including Charlotte and Bowling Green.
Check out his highlights here.
We move to an offer for three-star 2026 cornerback Jaedyn Terry out of Manchester (Georgia).
According to 247Sports, Terry is the 462nd-best player nationally and the 36th-best cornerback.
He now holds offers from schools like Georgia Tech and Duke.
Check out his highlights here.
UC also offered three-star 2026 edge rusher Keysaun Eleazer out of Southeast Raleigh (North Carolina).
According to 247Sports, Eleazer is the 462nd-best player nationally and the 39th-best edge rusher.
He holds nearly 30 offers from schools like Penn State and Ohio State. Check out the 6-5, 190-pound talent's highlights here.
We close with an offer for three-star 2026 Ballantyne Ridge (North Caroline) defensive tackle Damaad Lewis.
According to 247Sports, Lewis is the 410th-best player nationally and the 43rd-ranked defensive tackle.
Lewis is up to nearly 20 offers from schools like California and Georgia Tech. Check out the 6-4, 245-pound talent's highlights here.
