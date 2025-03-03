Recruiting Roundup: 2025 Football Visits Flowing in Along With More Offers

#AGTG After a great talk with @TheGuruStew I am extremely blessed to receive my first Power 4 Offer and 9th total from The University of Cincinnati! @GoBEARCATS @OLSMFootball @coachdixon_OLSM @CoachJGonz @UC_Recruiting @AllenTrieu @TheD_Zone @Rivals pic.twitter.com/Nl37ky4Lfs