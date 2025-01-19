Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star Linebacker, Other 2026 Defenders
CINCINNATI — The UC football staff sent out another group of defensive offers recently, starting with three-star 2026 linebacker Mason Marsden out of Ladue Horton Watkins (Missouri).
According to 247Sports, the 6-3, 220-pound talent is the 61st-ranked linebacker nationally and the 11th-best player in Missouri.
He holds eight offers from schools like Kansas and Kentucky. Check out his highlights here.
Next is an offer for four-star 2026 linebacker Reston Lehman out of Peters Township (Pennsylvania).
According to 247Sports, Lehman is the 304th-best player nationally and the 24th-best linebacker.
The 6-4, 230-pound thumper holds 10 offers from schools like Nebraska and Maryland. Check out his highlights here.
We move to an offer for unranked defensive tackle Jamir Perez out of Glenville (Ohio).
He is not ranked on a major service and holds three other offers from Buffalo, Troy, and Miami (OH). Check out his highlights here.
Shifting down to an offer for three-star 2026 defensive tackle Tyrell O'Neal out of Benedictine (Ohio).
According to 247Sports, O'Neal is the 75th-best defensive tackle nationally and the 42nd-best player in Ohio. The 6-3, 256-pound talent holds two other offers from Toledo and Illinois. Check out his highlights here.
We close with an offer for unranked 2026 linebacker Angel Luciano out of Steelton-Highspire (Pennsylvania).
The 6-3, 220-pound player is not ranked on a major service and holds three other offers from Syracuse, Akron, and Michigan State. Check out his highlights here.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You may also like:
Three Man Weave: Simas Lukošius' Heroics Lift Cincinnati Over Colorado 68-62
Look: Cincinnati Commit Shon Abaev Makes Naismith Midseason National Team
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 68-62 Win Over Colorado
The Athletic Names Jizzle James Among NBA Draft Prospects to Watch This Season
NCAA Tournament Tracker: Bearcats Losing Streak Moves Them Out of Field For First Time This Season
Cincinnati Boosts Rushing Attack With Wisconsin Transfer Running Back Tawee Walker
Report: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds Middle Tennessee State Transfer Safety Xavier Williams
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Falls Out of Latest AP Poll
ESPN Names Scott Satterfield to Way-Too-Early Coaching Hot Seat List
Watch: Ivan Pace Jr. Makes Big Play Against Lions in Regular-Season Finale
Cincinnati Adds Commitment From Virginia Tech Edge Rusher C.J. McCray
Watch: Alec Pierce Catches Deep Touchdown on Final Day of NFL Regular Season
Cincinnati Bearcats Football Lands New Mexico Transfer Safety Tayden Barnes Entering Weekend
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Promotes Assistant Coach Cort Braswell to Assistant Defensive Coordinator Role
Pinging The Portal: Tennessee Cornerback Christian Harrison Visiting Cincinnati Bearcats Football
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls 70-67 Against Kansas State to Open Big 12 Action
'Imagining Myself In These Situations' - Simas Lukošius Discusses Clutch-Shooting Origins
Look: Cincinnati Offers Oregon Edge Rusher Emar'rion Winston in Transfer Portal
Look: Cincinnati Rises to No. 16 in AP Poll Despite Zero-Game Week
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Non-Conference Closing Victory Over Grambling State
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk