All Bearcats

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Three-Star Offensive Lineman Following Visit

The Bearcats are back in action on the gridiron.

Russ Heltman

Oct 21, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Cincinnati Bearcats mascot points to the sky during the playing of the alma mater before the game against the Baylor Bears at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Cincinnati Bearcats mascot points to the sky during the playing of the alma mater before the game against the Baylor Bears at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are making moves on the recruiting trail as we dive into another Recruiting Roundup. Starting with football, Cincinnati welcomed 2026 three-star tight end Brady Ballart out of South Dearborn (Indiana).

According to Rivals, Ballart is the fourth-best player in Indiana.

Cincinnati is yet to offer him but he holds others from schools like Toledo and Miami (OH).

They also handed the first power conference offer to three-star 2025 offensive lineman Xavier Spikes out of Stockbridge (Georgia).

According to 247Sports, the Georgia State commit is ranked 131st among interior offensive linemen and 174th among Georgia players.

Cincinnati basketball is staying busy as they start to target potential gems in the 2027 class, including Milwaukee Juneau (Wisconsin) guard Dooney Johnson.

There are no major 2027 rankings, and this is the first major offer for the 6-foot-5 guard.

Cincinnati hoops offered another 2027 rising talent in Jason Gardner Jr. out of Fishers (Indiana).

He is not ranked on a major service with no firm 2027 rankings available but he could be another early strong talent that UC identifies. The 6-foot guard holds one other offer from IUPUI.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You may also like:

Cincinnati Reds Trade for Bearcats Alum Joey Wiemer in Deadline Deal With Milwaukee Brewers

Look: Sauce Gardner Ranked Outside NFL's 30 Best Players on NFL Top 100

Tyler McKinley Ready to Help Cincinnati Get Back to Dominance: 'UC is Known For Basketball'

Look: Cincinnati Football RB Corey Kiner Named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watchlist

Cincinnati Notches Commitment From Three-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Giyahni Kontosis

Watch: Tyler Scott Turning Heads at Chicago Bears Training Camp

Former Cincinnati Bearcats Great Ivan Pace Jr. Ranks Himself Among Top Linebackers in NFL

Report: Battle For The Victory Bell Rivalry Coming to an End

Look: Nasty Nati Roster Finalized Ahead of TBT 2024

Report: Cincinnati Schedules Multi-Team Event As Non-Conference Schedule Starts Finalizing

Cincinnati Forward Dillon Mitchell Dives Into Transfer Decision: 'Just About Being With The Right People'

Watch: Bearcats Gameplay in EA College Football 25

Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Touchdown in EA Sports College Football 25

Report: Cincinnati Finalizes November Game Date With Georgia Tech

Cincinnati Loses Commitment From Three-Star Local Linebacker Paul Nelson

Cincinnati Football Lands Commitment From 2025 Offensive Tackle Jahari Medlock

Look: UC Basketball Players Help With Wes Miller's Youth Camp

Report: Cincinnati Opening 2024-25 Season Against Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Cincinnati Makes Top-Six Schools For Three-Star 2025 Offensive Lineman Cameron Herron

Recruiting Roundup: Offers Start Surfacing From Latest Official Visit Weekend

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Recruiting