Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Three-Star Offensive Lineman Following Visit
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are making moves on the recruiting trail as we dive into another Recruiting Roundup. Starting with football, Cincinnati welcomed 2026 three-star tight end Brady Ballart out of South Dearborn (Indiana).
According to Rivals, Ballart is the fourth-best player in Indiana.
Cincinnati is yet to offer him but he holds others from schools like Toledo and Miami (OH).
They also handed the first power conference offer to three-star 2025 offensive lineman Xavier Spikes out of Stockbridge (Georgia).
According to 247Sports, the Georgia State commit is ranked 131st among interior offensive linemen and 174th among Georgia players.
Cincinnati basketball is staying busy as they start to target potential gems in the 2027 class, including Milwaukee Juneau (Wisconsin) guard Dooney Johnson.
There are no major 2027 rankings, and this is the first major offer for the 6-foot-5 guard.
Cincinnati hoops offered another 2027 rising talent in Jason Gardner Jr. out of Fishers (Indiana).
He is not ranked on a major service with no firm 2027 rankings available but he could be another early strong talent that UC identifies. The 6-foot guard holds one other offer from IUPUI.
