Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcoming Four-Star Talents For Fall Visits
CINCINNATI — The basketball recruiting trail has had a few notable developments in recent weeks, starting with upcoming visits from a couple of big-time talents.
According to HS Top Recruits, four-star 2026 forward Jayden Johnson out of Trinity (Kentucky) is visiting Cincinnati this fall. He previously visited for the Oklahoma State game this past January.
He is 247Sports's 49th-ranked prospect nationally and the 11th-best shooting guard overall. Johnson holds four other offers from Indiana, Missouri, Texas A&M, and West Virginia.
Next, we have a visit planned by four-star 2025 shooting guard Shon Abaev out of Calvary Christian School (Florida).
On3's Joe Tipton reported the visit as he planned trips to Dayton, USC, Maryland, Syracuse, and Auburn as well.
According to 247Sports, Abaev is the 35th-best player nationally and the seventh-best small forward. The 6-7 talent holds 26 total offers.
Cincinnati also offered a pair of players, starting with 2027 guard Kevin Savage out of Wheeler (Georgia).
There are no major 2027 rankings out yet but Savage already holds five other offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, George Mason, and Ole Miss.
We close things out with an offer to 2025 four-star big man Ben Ahmed out of Putnam Science Academy (Connecticut).
According to 247Sports, Ahmed is the 78th-best player nationally and the 10th-best center.
The 6-9 bruiser holds six other offers from Xavier, Cal, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Rutgers, and Rhode Island.
