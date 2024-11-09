Clemson Tigers 2025 DT Commit Receiving Comparisons to Dallas Cowboys Defender
The Clemson Tigers defensive line is set to receive a huge boost next season with the addition of a five-star tackle that is drawing NFL comparisons.
In the 247Sports scouting report for 2025 defensive tackle recruit Amare Adams, scouting analyst Gabe Brooks compared Adams to former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Mazi Smith.
"Powerful, athletic front-line defender who consistently displays explosive first-step juice with speed-to-power ability. Flashes a potent get-off and typically stays low to quickly win leverage. Gets his hands up to disrupt passing lanes. Shows throw-around strength when isolated 1-on-1," said Brooks. "Capable of stack-and-shed disengagement and can still get more consistent extension to further enhance that ability. Broad pursuit range for a hand-on-the-ground defender pushing 300 pounds. Shows redirecting ability that reflects early high school lateral testing data."
Adams is a multi-sport athlete who also excels in both basketball and shot put. It's not hard to see why he is a five-star player given his athletic profile and 6-foot-4, 290-pound frame.
Smith is an interesting comparison. He was a little bit larger, but still an incredible athlete in college. He has had a slow transition into the NFL, not shocking for a defensive tackle, but was a dominant force in the run game for the Michigan Wolverines.
Over the two seasons that he really contributed to the Wolverines' defense, he racked up 85 tackles with six for a loss and half a sack. He also batted four passes down and forced a fumble.
He was never much of a force as a pass rusher, good for a couple of pressures each game, but really shined in run defense. He rarely missed tackles and didn't let many players run by him.
The Michigan product finished with the third-best NFL combine score of any defensive tackle. That is where the biggest similarities with the Tigers' commit come from.
Adams wrapped up his high school regular season at the start of the month and ended the season with 51 tackles, nine of which went for a loss. He also had three sacks and a forced fumble.
Clemson will be looking for more contributors up the middle with DeMonte Capehart, Payton Page and Tre Williams all in their senior seasons. There could be some early playing time up for grabs for Adams.
There will be large holes to fill, as the defensive interior has been solid this season, but Adams looks up to the task.