NFL Head Coach Firings By Year Following 2025 Season’s Black Monday
Black Monday has come and gone following the 2025 NFL season, but that doesn’t mean the coaching firings are done for this year.
Each and every year, a handful of NFL coaches are fired on the first day after the regular season ends, also known as Black Monday. Teams can part from their coaches in the middle of the season as well, or after the infamous Monday.
So far this season, there’s been six NFL coaches fired from their positions, with three coming on Black Monday. How does this compare to previous years? Is this a lot, or on average?
Here’s a look back at the coaching fires in the NFL since the 2017 season. A total amount from the whole season and an amount from just Black Monday firings (with a * next to their name) will be listed. Some coaches were fired mid-season, some on the same day as the final game of the season, some on Black Monday and then some in the week following the season.
NFL head coach firings by year
Season
Total Amount
Black Monday Firings
Coaches
2025 (Ongoing)
6
3
Brian Callahan (Titans), Brian Daboll (Giants), Raheem Morris (Falcons), Kevin Stefanski* (Browns), Pete Carroll* (Raiders), Jonathan Gannon* (Cardinals)
2024
7
1
Robert Saleh (Jets), Dennis Allen (Saints), Matt Eberflus (Bears), Jerod Mayo (Patriots), Doug Pederson* (Jaguars), Antonio Pierce*(Raiders), Mike McCarthy (Cowboys)
2023
8
1
Josh McDaniels (Raiders), Frank Reich (Panthers), Brandon Staley (Chargers), Arthur Smith (Falcons), Ron Rivera* (Commanders), Pete Carroll (Seahawks), Bill Belichick (Patriots)
2022
5
1
Matt Rhule (Panthers), Frank Reich (Colts), Nathaniel Hackett (Broncos), Love Smith (Texans), Kliff Kingsbury* (Cardinals)
2021
8
3
Urban Meyer (Jaguars), Jon Gruden (Raiders), Vic Fangio (Broncos), Matt Nagy* (Bears), Mike Zimmer* (Vikings), Brian Flores* (Dolphins), Joe Judge (Giants), David Culley (Texans)
2020
7
2
Matt Patricia (Lions), Dan Quinn (Falcons), Bill O’Brien (Texans), Adam Gase (Jets), Anthony Lynn* (Chargers), Doug Marrone* (Jaguars), Doug Pederson (Eagles)
2019
5
2
Jay Gruden (Washington), Ron Rivera (Panthers), Pat Shurmur* (Giants), Freddie Kitchens* (Browns), Jason Garrett (Cowboys)
2018
8
4
Mike McCarthy (Packers), Hue Jackson (Browns), Todd Bowles (Jets), Dirk Koetter (Buccaneers), Marvin Lewis* (Bengals), Adam Gase* (Dolphins), Steve Wilks* (Cardinals), Vance Joseph* (Broncos)
2017
7
2
Jeff Fisher (Rams), Ben McAdoo (Giants), Chuck Pagano (Colts), Jack Del Rio (Raiders), Mike McCoy* (Chargers), John Fox* (Bears), Mike Mularkey (Titans)
The amount of total head coach firings range from five to eight over the past nine seasons. However, a small number of coaches from those totals are actually fired on Black Monday, the most being four after the 2018 season. This year’s three firings on Black Monday is actually more than normal.
There’s still time for this year’s number to increase as many of the coaches listed above were fired in the week following the regular season. We’ll see who’s next on the chopping block.