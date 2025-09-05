Buffs Beat

Carolina's Dave Canales Comments On Colorado's Travis Hunter Prove His 2-Way Potential

Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter will be making his NFL debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars when they host the Carolina Panthers. Carolina coach Dave Canales doesn't know what to expect from the two-way rookie.

Cory Pappas

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is set to make his NFL debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week one matchup with the Carolina Panthers. 

It remains an unknown if Hunter will play both offense and defense like he did with Colorado. 

Panthers Coaching Staff “Doesn’t Know” How Jaguars Will Use Hunter

Travis Hunter Jacksonville Jaguars Carolina Panthers Dave Canales NFL Rookie Debut Receiver Cornerback Colorado Buffaloes
Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales watches from the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers have no idea how the Jaguars will be using Travis Hunter against the. Carolina coach Dave Canales spoke to reporters in the week’s lead up and admitted this.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do with him,” Canales said. “I don’t know how they’re going to use him in different way; as a traditional wide receiver, is there going to be gadgets that come out of that? Defensively as well, playing is he just going to play corner spot? Is he going to return punts?”

Hunter was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jaguars. He saw very limited preseason action. In his first game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played both offense and defense; with about 10 for each. Hunter finished with two catches for nine yards.

Travis Hunter Jacksonville Jaguars Carolina Panthers Dave Canales NFL Rookie Debut Receiver Cornerback Colorado Buffaloes
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs on the field before an NFL preseason matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A two-way star is something the NFL has not seen in the modern era. Hunter has a chance to be one.

The Jaguars are coming off of a season where they went 4-13, missing the playoffs for the second straight year. They fired coach Doug Pederson in the offseason and hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as coach. 

Coen was with the Buccaneers for just one season, but it was quarterback Baker Mayfield’s best as a quarterback in the NFL. Coen and the Jaguars hope he can do the same with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and get Jacksonville back in the playoffs.

MORE: Deion Sanders Joins List of Highest-Paid Coaches Facing Scrutiny After Colorado Defeat

MORE: How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Delaware: Preview, Odds, Surprising Favorites?

MORE: Three Things To Know About Colorado Freshman Quarterback Julian 'JuJu' Lewis

MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Advice He Gave to Travis Hunter After Becoming Father

MORE: Randy Moss’ Bold Take After Visiting Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Program

Travis Hunter’s Run At Colorado 

Travis Hunter Jacksonville Jaguars Carolina Panthers Dave Canales NFL Rookie Debut Receiver Cornerback Colorado Buffaloes
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In college with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023 and 2024, Travis Hunter became must-watch TV. Hunter could do it all and was the Buffaloes best weapon on offense while being a lockdown defensive back on defense. 

Hunter’s best season was in 2024. He won the Heisman Trophy for his elite two-way skillset. On offense as a wide receiver, Hunter had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award for being the best wide receiver in all of college football.

Meanwhile on the other side of the ball, Hunter had 11 passes defended, four interceptions, 36 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble as a cornerback. He won the Chad Badnarik Award for being the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

Hunter was a massive part of the Buffaloes turn around from 1-11 in 2022 to 9-4 in 2024. Can he help turn around the Jaguars as well?

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football