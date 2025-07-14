Cleveland Browns To Trade Shedeur Sanders To Super Bowl Contender?

Buffs Beat

Will the Cleveland Browns trade rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders? Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco are in a quarterback competition as the Browns' NFL Training Camp begins. Would the Los Angeles Rams make sense as a trade destination for the former Colorado Buffaloes star?

Bri Amaranthus

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks to ESPN after the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Will the Cleveland Browns trade rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders? One of the most polarizing NFL Draft selections this decade, will Sanders be playing on another team before his rookie season is over?

Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco are in a quarterback competition as the Browns' NFL Training Camp looms. Would the Los Angeles Rams make sense as a trade destination for the former Colorado Buffaloes star?

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks to ESPN after the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

The Rams, led by 17-year veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford are a Super Bowl contender with 20-1 odds to hoist the Lombardi trophy, per ESPN Bet. This offseason, Los Angeles re-signed veteran Jimmy Garoppolo to a one-year deal to return as Stafford's backup. But who will succeed Stafford? The Rams are the "best trade fit" for Sanders, per Dawg Pound Daily.

"Sanders could sit behind (Stafford), learn the nuances of Sean McVay’s system, and grow into a potential starter down the line. His timing-based game and quick release would fit the scheme, and there’d be no pressure to play early," wrote Dawg Pound Daily.

There is plenty of time to see how things develop around the league, as the 2025 NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, November 4th at 4 p.m. ET. Most likely, the Browns won't be making any trade moves soon.

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (right) chats with wide receiver Gage Larvadain after practice, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First up, is Cleveland training camp, which is a great opportunity for Sanders to rise on the depth chart. Rookies report to Browns training camp on July 18 and veterans report on July 22. Cleveland's first practice available to fans begins on July 25. Cleveland's first preseason game is on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, general managers Andrew Berry and the Browns are in the most unique scenario in the NFL this offseason with four quarterbacks vying for the starting job. Berry is open to keeping all four quarterbacks on the roster, "if they play well enough," according to Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.

The Browns drafted Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after already selecting Heisman Trophy finalist Gabriel in the third round. Both rookies have a real shot to win the starting job and potential be the Browns' long term answer at quarterback. The Browns are in need of stability at the quarterback position.

Sanders has experience in helping turning around a program. Before Sanders and his dad, NFL legend Deion Sanders, arrived at Colorado, the team went 1-11. They improved to four wins in Sanders’ first season in Boulder, then jumped to nine wins in 2024.

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Browns' quarterback competition is one of the most interesting NFL storylines and it will be all eyes on training camp to see who emerges as the starter.

Ahead of camp, Sanders has a message to his doubters.

"Time will tell," wrote Sanders on Twitter/X.

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders throws as QBs Dillon Gabriel (5) and Kenny Pickett look on during minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders is used to surprising people.

In two seasons in Boulder, Sanders broke more than 100 program records and finished third in passing yards, fifth in attempts, third in completions, first in passing touchdowns and tops in quarterback rating.   

Sanders finished his Buffaloes career with 50 games played in four seasons and completed 1,267-of-1,808 passes (70.1 percent) for 14,353 yards and 134 touchdowns with 27 interceptions.

Whether Sanders is on the Browns or traded to a new team later in the season, Colorado fans will be cheering him on.

