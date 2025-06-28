Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes' Offense Snubbed In EA Sports College Football 26 Rankings?

Ahead of the EA Sports College Football 26 release, the video game revealed its top 25 offenses, and the Colorado Buffaloes were not included. Coach Deion Sanders owns plenty of elite wide receivers, but questions remain regarding the Buffs' run game.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. (14) and cornerback Ben Bouzi (39) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. (14) and cornerback Ben Bouzi (39) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
After losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders, wide receiver Travis Hunter and other key offensive players to the NFL, the Colorado Buffaloes are entering yet another prove-it season under coach Deion Sanders.

While national respect hasn't come easily during the "Coach Prime" era, the Buffs may have been snubbed again in EA Sports College Football 26's team offensive rankings. The soon-to-be-released video game dropped its top 25 offenses on Friday, and Colorado's high-ceiling offensive unit went unmentioned.

Colorado remains extremely talented at wide receiver and should be improved along the offensive line thanks to a major transfer portal haul, but it's unclear who will take snaps under center. "Coach Prime" and his staff have a difficult decision ahead with Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter, incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis and returner Ryan Staub all competing for the right to become Shedeur's heir at quarterback.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) and defensive end Arden Walker (53) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Questions also remain at running back and tight end. Micah Welch, DeKalon Taylor and Dallan Hayden each have an important season ahead running the rock while Division II transfer Zach Atkins and converted defensive lineman Sav'ell Smalls must prove serviceable at tight end.

Few doubt that Colorado will have a strong passing game again, but the rushing attack must take a step forward for the Buffs' offense to be mentioned alongside college football's best.

"Where can we improve? That's the idea, and that's the mindset that we have to have," Colorado running backs coach Marshall Faulk said in March. "And that's what we want to instill in the football players we bring in here and that we coach. I don't care how good you are. It's how much better can we make you? Where can you get better? And if that's all you do is focus on the things that you do well, then you're not improving. I gotta take your weakness and turn it into a strength... I can't change what you thought about the run game last year, but we're going to be better."

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) and safety Ben Finneseth (28) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The run game will likely benefit from Colorado's vastly improved offensive line. Left tackle Jordan Seaton appears headed toward an All-American type of sophomore season, and he'll be joined in the trenches by a flurry of talented incoming transfers, including Xavier Hill (Memphis Tigers), Zy Crisler (Illinois Fighting Illini), Larry Johnson III (Tennessee Volunteers) and Mana Taimani (Ole Miss Rebels). Still, Colorado's recent struggles on the offensive line may have contributed to EA Sports' weariness.

Below are the top 10 offenses in EA Sports College Football 26:

10. Miami Hurricanes (89 rating)

9. Florida Gators (89)

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (89)

7. Alabama Crimson Tide (89)

6. LSU Tigers (89)

Dec 31, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) runs the ball during the first half against the Baylor Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

5. Clemson Tigers (89)

4. Arizona State Sun Devils (91)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (91)

2. Penn State Nittany Lions (91)

1. Texas Longhorns (91)

