Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting: 4-Star Wide Receiver Names Top Schools, Commitment Date

After coming up short with five-star Cederian Morgan, the Colorado Buffaloes made four-star wide receiver Jordan Clay's top three teams, along with the Baylor Bears and Oklahoma Sooners. The Class of 2026 prospect will reveal his commitment next week.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes may have missed out on five-star Cederian Morgan, but they are trending in the right direction with another highly ranked class of 2026 wide receiver.

On Wednesday, four-star recruit Jordan Clay named the CU Buffs, Baylor Bears and Oklahoma Sooners as his top three teams and revealed his plan to commit on July 11. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver from San Antonio, Texas, received an offer from Colorado coach Deion Sanders in January before taking an official visit to Boulder early last month.

Clay is coming off three straight massive seasons at Madison High School, boosting his recruiting stock to become one of the most sought-after wide receivers in the country. Described as a "big-bodied outside receiver" by 247Sports, Clay had 604 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman, 819 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore and 900 receiving yards and five touchdowns during his junior season last fall.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In a recent interview with 247Sports, Clay shared some encouraging words on Sanders' coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and wide receivers coach Jason Phillips.

"There's a lot you can say about them (Colorado). They have a little bit of everything," Clay told 247Sports. "Coach Shurmur, he's great. And then you have coach Phillips coming out of the receivers room. He has a lot of experience. He's a Hall of Famer at U of H (Houston). He's just a great coach. And, of course, Deion. Being able to be around that much NFL talent, being able to be around almost four Hall of Famers, it's crazy. If you want to be able to play at the next level, you want to be coached by the dudes who've done it at the highest level."

Clay also pointed to the success "Coach Prime" had with former Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, the recent No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"The impact he (Sanders) had on him (Hunter) having him go to Jackson State and then following him all the way through and trust the process, it's a lifetime dream to be able to have a dude like that at such a high standard call me and want me to come play for his university," Clay said.

Ahead of his senior season at Madison, Clay is the No. 8 wide receiver in his class and the No. 85 prospect nationally, according to 247Sports' rankings.

Colorado Buffaloes Class Of 2026 Commitments

  • Four-star safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)
  • Three-star tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)
  • Three-star linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)
  • Three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)
  • Three-star cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks last in the Big 12 Conference and No. 100 nationally, according to 247Sports. Landing Clay next week would likely give Colorado a needed boost in the national rankings, although "Coach Prime" is far from finished building his next recruiting class.

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

