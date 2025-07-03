Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting: 4-Star Wide Receiver Names Top Schools, Commitment Date
The Colorado Buffaloes may have missed out on five-star Cederian Morgan, but they are trending in the right direction with another highly ranked class of 2026 wide receiver.
On Wednesday, four-star recruit Jordan Clay named the CU Buffs, Baylor Bears and Oklahoma Sooners as his top three teams and revealed his plan to commit on July 11. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver from San Antonio, Texas, received an offer from Colorado coach Deion Sanders in January before taking an official visit to Boulder early last month.
Clay is coming off three straight massive seasons at Madison High School, boosting his recruiting stock to become one of the most sought-after wide receivers in the country. Described as a "big-bodied outside receiver" by 247Sports, Clay had 604 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman, 819 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore and 900 receiving yards and five touchdowns during his junior season last fall.
In a recent interview with 247Sports, Clay shared some encouraging words on Sanders' coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and wide receivers coach Jason Phillips.
"There's a lot you can say about them (Colorado). They have a little bit of everything," Clay told 247Sports. "Coach Shurmur, he's great. And then you have coach Phillips coming out of the receivers room. He has a lot of experience. He's a Hall of Famer at U of H (Houston). He's just a great coach. And, of course, Deion. Being able to be around that much NFL talent, being able to be around almost four Hall of Famers, it's crazy. If you want to be able to play at the next level, you want to be coached by the dudes who've done it at the highest level."
Clay also pointed to the success "Coach Prime" had with former Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, the recent No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"The impact he (Sanders) had on him (Hunter) having him go to Jackson State and then following him all the way through and trust the process, it's a lifetime dream to be able to have a dude like that at such a high standard call me and want me to come play for his university," Clay said.
Ahead of his senior season at Madison, Clay is the No. 8 wide receiver in his class and the No. 85 prospect nationally, according to 247Sports' rankings.
Colorado Buffaloes Class Of 2026 Commitments
- Four-star safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)
- Three-star tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)
- Three-star linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)
- Three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)
- Three-star cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)
Colorado's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks last in the Big 12 Conference and No. 100 nationally, according to 247Sports. Landing Clay next week would likely give Colorado a needed boost in the national rankings, although "Coach Prime" is far from finished building his next recruiting class.