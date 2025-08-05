Colorado Buffaloes Tickets Update For Home Opener vs. Georgia Tech
The Colorado Buffaloes have officially sold out their Week One matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. The game is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 29. It will kick off the third year of the Deion Sanders era in Boulder.
Colorado Buffaloes Sell Out Home Opener
The Colorado Buffaloes will open their 2025 season in front of a packed Folsom Field on August 29. Colorado is coming off of a 9-4 2024 season and went 5-1 at home.
Georgia Tech on the other hand went 7-6 and was 1-4 in true road games.
Since "Coach Prime" took over at the helm in 2023, Colorado’s attendance has skyrocketed. It looks like that trend will continue again this season. The Buffaloes have sold out of season tickets for all of Sanders' seasons, including this one.
Furthermore, the Buffaloes have sold out more games under Sanders the past two seasons than any other two years in school history per Buffaloes Wire.
Colorado’s 2025 Season Outlook
The Colorado Buffaloes will look a lot different than they did the past two seasons. The two most popular players on the team in 2023 and 2024; cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders are now both in the NFL.
Hunter won the 2024 Heisman trophy and gained national attention for his elite two-way skillset on offense and defense. Hunter was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars wanted Hunter so badly they traded up from the No. 5 pick to No. 2 with the Cleveland Browns. The trade cost them multiple picks including a first round selection next year, but they wanted Hunter.
Shedeur Sanders on the other hand won the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award. He was projected to be a first or second round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but fell all of the way to day three. Sanders was eventually taken in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.
As for Colorado, they now turn to transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter. Salter played the last four years for the Liberty Flames. Salter is a dual-threat quarterback that will give the Buffaloes a completely different look on offense compared to years prior.
What won’t change for Colorado in 2025 is the coach roaming the sidelines, Deion Sanders.
"Coach Prime" Back for Year Three in Boulder
Deion Sanders is now in his third season with Colorado. He has a record 13-12 in his two prior seasons; 4-8 in 2023 and 9-4 in 2024.
Many fans and people around college football were worried that Sanders would not be coaching this season, at least at the start due to ongoing health concerns. Sanders recently had a press conference addressing this.
He said that he is back coaching and said his absence was due to a bladder cancer diagnosis, but thankfully he is now cancer-free after a successful procedure. "Coach Prime" will be leading his squad out on opening night in what should be an incredible atmosphere.