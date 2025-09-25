Colorado's Long Injury Report Raises Serious Depth Questions Before BYU Game
Behind a whizzing Ralphie VII, the Colorado Buffaloes will limp into Folsom Field on Saturday, eating through a tube and fastened by rolls of medical tape.
Coach Deion Sanders' squad is significantly shorthanded as it stares down a double-barreled BYU Cougars shotgun. This week's first availability report was released Tuesday night, and it lists hit after hit to Colorado's roster.
Against their toughest test thus far in 2025, the Buffs will likely lack the services of 11 players listed as out or doubtful. Additionally, defensive tackle Anquin Barnes Jr. is set to miss the first half after a third-quarter targeting penalty against the Wyoming Cowboys.
Eight Buffaloes Ruled Out, Three Doubtful For BYU
OUT: Running backs Simeon Price and DeKalon Taylor have been ruled out after injuries suffered against Wyoming. Cornerback Makari Vickers is doubtful, further complicating a secondary still to be without RJ Johnson.
OUT: Offensive tackle Phillip Houston, safety Terrance Love and defensive end Samuel Okunlola, along with defensive tackles Tawfiq Thomas and Gavriel Lightfoot, remain sidelined. Freshman defensive backs TJ Branch and Kyle Carpenter are also doubtful.
QUESTIONABLE: Key defensive end Keaten Wade, tied for a team-high 1.5 sacks, is ruled questionable alongside sophomore tight end Charlie Williams.
PROBABLE: Colorado has seven players listed as probable, including quarterback Kaidon Salter. It's unclear what the Wyoming game standout's issue is or if it may linger, but barring a setback, he'll start on Saturday.
PROBABLE: Cornerbacks Teon Parks and Preston Hodge, linebacker Martavius French, offensive line reserve Mana Taimani and defensive tackle Amari McNeill are among probables who were active against the Cowboys.
PROBABLE: This Saturday should see the return of defensive line starter Brandon Davis-Swain. The redshirt freshman is deemed probable after missing one game with a lower-body ailment.
MORE: Shilo Sanders Reveals Candid Future Plans With Brother Shedeur in Mind
MORE: What Deion Sanders Knows About Travis Hunter That Jacksonville Doesn’t
MORE: How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. BYU: Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds
Offensive line standouts Jordan Seaton and Zy Crisler were not named on the injury report after "Coach Prime" said he expected them to play this week, indicating they're good to go.
One notable Cougar ruled out was running back Sione Moa, star LJ Martin's lead backup. The sophomore is second on BYU in rushing with 90 yards on 17 carries.
Fewer Running Backs Warrant Air Raid
Without Price and Taylor, BYU's already stout run defense has half the number of tailbacks to scout. Running backs Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden should split carries, but Colorado has hinted at using wide receiver Drelon Miller in the backfield with hopes of snapping his sophomore slump.
Nevertheless, the Buffs' game plan now must heavily orient around the pass. Salter's well-timed springboard against Wyoming must carry over against a much stronger secondary.
The chemistry he generated with his pass-catchers, namely Omarion Miller, Sincere Brown and Joseph Williams, is another massive boost to this strategy. If the offensive line can afford Salter another night of clean pockets, his aggressive, decisive play that garnered Colorado its best offensive performance of the season should lead to success.
Injury To Cornerback Insult
Defensively, injuries continue to pile up to the nosebleeds. The absence of Johnson and likely loss of Vickers applies further pressure on Colorado's cornerback opposite DJ McKinney, a spot already hard-pressed to find consistency.
The Buffs will likely hope Parks can step up, but the lack of depth behind him could present a glistening opportunity for four-star freshman Noah King.
Colorado's remaining corners, such as Tyrecus Davis and Kole Mathis, lack the size King brings to the outside at 6-2 and 200 pounds. Ivan Yates could be another answer, as the usual special teamer saw a healthy few reps at safety last Saturday.