Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Centers

The project of creating the entire scholarship roster on the NCAA football video game continues with centers.

The Buffs lose their starting center from last season as Tim Lynott Jr. graduates. Luckily they still have experience at the position.

Colby Pursell started all 12 games during his freshman season. He slid over to right guard for most of the 2019 season and was dealing with various injuries throughout the season.

He will likely slot back into center and be backed up by true freshman Carson Lee and sophomore Josh Jynes.

Heston Paige might also compete for a spot in the center depth chart. He was not created for now as we are up against the 85 player maximum.

Colby Pursell

Overall: 83

Strength: 86

Agility: 72

Pass Block: 79

Run Block: 81

Impact Blocking: 74

Run Block Strength: 79

Run Block Footwork: 79

Pass Block Strength: 77

Pass Block Footwork: 77

Carson Lee

Overall: 78

Strength: 82

Agility: 54

Pass Block: 81

Run Block: 83

Impact Blocking: 75

Run Block Strength: 78

Run Block Footwork: 78

Pass Block Strength: 76

Pass Block Footwork: 78

Josh Jynes

Overall: 77

Strength: 80

Agility: 69

Pass Block: 81

Run Block: 79

Impact Blocking: 72

Run Block Strength: 78

Run Block Footwork: 77

Pass Block Strength: 78

Pass Block Footwork: 77

