Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Defensive Ends

Chase Howell

BuffsCountry continues the series of creating the entire scholarship roster on NCAA football the video game with defensive ends. 

Mustafa Johnson, who is the second-highest rated player on the team, headlines the group for the Colorado Buffaloes. But this is a position where they have some talent all across the board.

Terrance Lang took another jump during his sophomore season and is poised for a breakout junior year.

The future of Antonio Alfano is up in the air with him being suspended indefinitely since February. But he is still on the team as of now and will backup Lang. 

The rest of the ends are a little bleak but there is some young talent there such as Na'Im Rodman who filled in for Johnson while he was hurt for a good portion of the season. 

Mustafa Johnson

Overall: 89

Speed: 80

Strength: 81

Agility: 84

Acceleration: 80

Tackle: 84

Hit Power: 84

Power Moves: 82

Finesse Moves: 85

Block Shedding: 86

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-12-20, 4.10 PM

Terrance Lang

Overall: 84

Speed: 80

Strength: 82

Agility: 78

Acceleration: 82

Tackle: 86

Hit Power: 82

Power Moves: 82

Finesse Moves: 80

Block Shedding: 80

Pursuit: 78

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-12-20, 4.14 PM

Antonio Alfano

Overall: 83

Speed: 79

Strength: 81

Agility: 77

Acceleration: 81

Tackle: 84

Hit Power: 83

Power Moves: 78

Finesse Moves: 76

Block Shedding: 80

Pursuit: 82

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-12-20, 4.14 PM 2

Na'im Rodman

Overall: 79

Speed: 78

Strength: 82

Agility: 79

Acceleration: 80

Tackle: 84

Hit Power: 79

Power Moves: 83

Finesse Moves: 80

Block Shedding: 76

Pursuit: 77

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-12-20, 4.27 PM 2

Justin Jackson

Overall: 76

Speed: 76

Strength: 78

Agility: 75

Acceleration: 77

Tackle: 76

Hit Power: 74

Power Moves: 74

Finesse Moves: 72

Block Shedding: 76

Pursuit: 74

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-12-20, 4.14 PM 3

Jeremiah Doss

Overall: 73

Speed: 79

Strength: 75

Agility: 73

Acceleration: 78

Tackle: 80

Hit Power: 78

Power Moves: 73

Finesse Moves: 75

Block Shedding: 73

Pursuit: 75

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-12-20, 4.46 PM

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Quarterbacks

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Wide Receivers

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Offensive Tackles

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Defensive Tackles

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Inside Linebackers

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Free Safeties

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Strong Safeties

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Specialists

Watch all of the Twitch streams here. 

Comments

