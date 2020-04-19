Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Offensive Guards

The project lives on. BuffsCountry continues creating the entire scholarship roster for next year's CU football team with the offensive guards.

The Buffs lose four-year starter Tim Lynott from the interior linemen which likely means Colby Pursell will move back to center where he excelled during his freshman season.

Kary Kutsch has the most experience amongst the guards and will be the starting left guard. Behind him, there isn't much experience but a group of very capable offensive linemen.

Kanan Ray can be utilized at either tackle or guard and for this roster, BuffsCountry placed him at the guard position. He will compete against Casey Roddick who started two games last season at right guard.

Kary Kutsch

Overall: 80

Strength: 85

Pass Block: 84

Run Block: 84

Impact Blocking: 84

Run Block Strength: 80

Run Block Footwork: 81

Pass Block Strength: 79

Casey Roddick

Overall: 80

Strength: 84

Pass Block: 79

Run Block: 79

Impact Blocking: 82

Run Block Strength: 82

Run Block Footwork: 80

Pass Block Strength: 82

Pass Block Footwork: 79

Kanan Ray

Overall: 80

Strength: 83

Pass Block: 82

Run Block: 81

Impact Blocking: 83

Run Block Strength: 80

Run Block Footwork: 80

Pass Block Strength: 81

Pass Block Footwork: 81

Austin Johnson

Overall: 74

Strength: 82

Pass Block: 76

Run Block: 80

Impact Blocking: 80

Run Block Strength: 73

Run Block Footwork: 79

Pass Block Strength: 75

Pass Block Footwork: 78

Jake Wiley

Overall: 70

Strength: 80

Pass Block: 77

Run Block: 77

Impact Blocking: 72

Run Block Strength: 76

Run Block Footwork: 76

Pass Block Strength: 75

Pass Block Footwork: 76

Valentin Senn

Overall: 68

Strength: 83

Pass Block: 79

Run Block: 78

Impact Blocking: 79

Run Block Strength: 76

Run Block Footwork: 70

Pass Block Strength: 76

Pass Block Footwork: 70

