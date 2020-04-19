BuffsCountry
Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Offensive Guards

Chase Howell

The project lives on. BuffsCountry continues creating the entire scholarship roster for next year's CU football team with the offensive guards.

The Buffs lose four-year starter Tim Lynott from the interior linemen which likely means Colby Pursell will move back to center where he excelled during his freshman season. 

Kary Kutsch has the most experience amongst the guards and will be the starting left guard. Behind him, there isn't much experience but a group of very capable offensive linemen.

Kanan Ray can be utilized at either tackle or guard and for this roster, BuffsCountry placed him at the guard position. He will compete against Casey Roddick who started two games last season at right guard.

Kary Kutsch

Overall: 80

Strength: 85

Pass Block: 84

Run Block: 84

Impact Blocking: 84

Run Block Strength: 80

Run Block Footwork: 81

Pass Block Strength: 79

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-18-20, 4.28 PM

Casey Roddick

Overall: 80

Strength: 84

Pass Block: 79

Run Block: 79

Impact Blocking: 82

Run Block Strength: 82

Run Block Footwork: 80

Pass Block Strength: 82

Pass Block Footwork: 79

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-18-20, 6.47 PM

Kanan Ray

Overall: 80

Strength: 83

Pass Block: 82

Run Block: 81

Impact Blocking: 83

Run Block Strength: 80

Run Block Footwork: 80

Pass Block Strength: 81

Pass Block Footwork: 81

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-18-20, 6.47 PM 2

Austin Johnson

Overall: 74 

Strength: 82

Pass Block: 76

Run Block: 80

Impact Blocking: 80

Run Block Strength: 73

Run Block Footwork: 79

Pass Block Strength: 75

Pass Block Footwork: 78

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-18-20, 4.29 PM

Jake Wiley

Overall: 70 

Strength: 80

Pass Block: 77

Run Block: 77

Impact Blocking: 72

Run Block Strength: 76

Run Block Footwork: 76

Pass Block Strength:  75

Pass Block Footwork: 76

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-18-20, 4.29 PM 2

Valentin Senn

Overall: 68

Strength: 83

Pass Block: 79

Run Block: 78

Impact Blocking: 79

Run Block Strength: 76

Run Block Footwork: 70

Pass Block Strength: 76

Pass Block Footwork: 70

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-18-20, 6.47 PM 3

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Quarterbacks

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Wide Receivers

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Tight Ends

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Offensive Tackles

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Defensive Tackles

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Inside Linebackers

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Free Safeties

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Strong Safeties

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Specialists

Watch all of the Twitch streams here. 

