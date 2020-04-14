BuffsCountry
Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Tight Ends

Chase Howell

BuffsCountry continues the project of creating the entire CU scholarship roster by creating the tight ends. 

There is a clear alpha in the tight end room and his name is Brady Russell. He is by far the most experienced tight end and it's not even close. 

In fact, CU does not have a tight end behind him that has taken significant snaps for the Buffaloes. They brought in three walk-on tight ends to try and boost their depth at that position.

They also have two capable true freshman tight ends joining the room in the summer. Caleb Fauria is more of a pass-catcher while Louis Passarello is more of the blocking tight end. 

Brady Russell

Overall: 83

Speed: 76

Strength: 78

Agility: 70

Acceleration: 81

Awareness: 82

Break Tackle: 86

Catching: 83

Run Block: 86

Impact Blocking: 82

Run Block Strength: 82 

Run Block Footwork: 72

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-13-20, 5.50 PM

Caleb Fauria

Overall: 76

Speed: 83

Strength: 75

Agility: 80

Acceleration: 85

Awareness: 70

Catching: 83

Run Block: 69

Impact Blocking: 70

Run Block Strength: 73

Run Block Footwork: 68

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-13-20, 5.50 PM 2

Luke Stillwell

Overall: 75

Speed: 80

Strength: 80

Agility: 78

Acceleration: 83

Awareness: 76

Break Tackle: 75

Catching: 76

Run Block: 74

Impact Blocking: 74

Run Block Strength: 72

Run Block Footwork: 68

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-13-20, 5.54 PM

Louis Passarello

Overall: 74

Speed: 73

Strength: 79

Agility: 72

Acceleration: 76

Awareness: 70

Break Tackle: 72

Catching: 74

Run Block: 77

Impact Blocking: 75

Run Block Strength: 77

Run Block Footwork: 77

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-13-20, 5.54 PM 2

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Quarterbacks

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Wide Receivers

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Tight Ends

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Offensive Tackles

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Defensive Tackles

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Inside Linebackers

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Free Safeties

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Strong Safeties

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Specialists

Watch all of the Twitch streams here. 

