Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Tight Ends
BuffsCountry continues the project of creating the entire CU scholarship roster by creating the tight ends.
There is a clear alpha in the tight end room and his name is Brady Russell. He is by far the most experienced tight end and it's not even close.
In fact, CU does not have a tight end behind him that has taken significant snaps for the Buffaloes. They brought in three walk-on tight ends to try and boost their depth at that position.
They also have two capable true freshman tight ends joining the room in the summer. Caleb Fauria is more of a pass-catcher while Louis Passarello is more of the blocking tight end.
Brady Russell
Overall: 83
Speed: 76
Strength: 78
Agility: 70
Acceleration: 81
Awareness: 82
Break Tackle: 86
Catching: 83
Run Block: 86
Impact Blocking: 82
Run Block Strength: 82
Run Block Footwork: 72
Caleb Fauria
Overall: 76
Speed: 83
Strength: 75
Agility: 80
Acceleration: 85
Awareness: 70
Catching: 83
Run Block: 69
Impact Blocking: 70
Run Block Strength: 73
Run Block Footwork: 68
Luke Stillwell
Overall: 75
Speed: 80
Strength: 80
Agility: 78
Acceleration: 83
Awareness: 76
Break Tackle: 75
Catching: 76
Run Block: 74
Impact Blocking: 74
Run Block Strength: 72
Run Block Footwork: 68
Louis Passarello
Overall: 74
Speed: 73
Strength: 79
Agility: 72
Acceleration: 76
Awareness: 70
Break Tackle: 72
Catching: 74
Run Block: 77
Impact Blocking: 75
Run Block Strength: 77
Run Block Footwork: 77
