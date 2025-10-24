Deion Sanders Eyes Recruiting Flip of Standout JUCO Pass Rusher
The Colorado Buffaloes are finally getting a breather after their bye week, but recruiting hasn’t let up. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his staff are still out there trying to bring in more help for this roster.
One player they’ve turned their attention to is Pearl River (Miss.) Community College pass rusher Jalen Anderson. He’s committed to FIU right now, but Colorado has been in contact and is hoping they can get in the mix for him, according to a report from 247Sports' Allen Trieu.
Trieu pointed out that other schools are still in the mix, too, like Vanderbilt, Fresno State, Memphis, Liberty, and Colorado State. Sanders has pulled off these kinds of flips before, so it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.
If Sanders can land Anderson, it would be another statement win on the trail and a boost for Colorado’s pass rush. The Buffaloes have shown they won’t back down from any recruiting battle — and this one is no different.
What Anderson Had To Say About Deion Sanders And The Buffaloes
Sanders has used the transfer portal to his advantage throughout his career, and signing a player like Anderson would be a shot in the arm for the program. Sure, he's committed to FIU, but one can't deny the efforts Sanders has made in molding players.
Anderson has noticed Colorado's interest in him.
"Everybody knows what Coach Prime does," Anderson told 247Sports. "The culture, the exposure, the belief he puts in his players. What they're doing out there is special, and it's really a blessing when a program like that recognizes something in you. All glory to God for even putting me in a position to have that opportunity."
With a coach like Sanders, Colorado is not just selling a program — they're selling an opportunity to grow, compete, and succeed at the highest level. The kind of atmosphere can change a player's career trajectory and enable him to be all he can be.
Signing a player like Anderson would continue building a roster that can compete for top-level wins now and in the future.
The Impact Anderson Could Have On Colorado
Anderson is a three-star prospect with the size and upside to be a big-time producer as an edge rusher at 6-3, 241 pounds. He is a player that defensive coordinator Robert Livingston can shape into a contributor.
Anderson had 16 Pearl River games in which he registered 74 tackles, including 18.5 for loss, 8.5 sacks, and two interceptions, demonstrating his versatility. Anderson recovered four fumbles and forced three, making plays anywhere on the field.
Ranked No. 13 junior college recruit and top player at his position by 247Sports, Anderson is committed with FIU—but he's the type of player Sanders and Livingston would be eager to sign for Colorado.
Anderson could give the Buffs' defense more depth while bringing some firepower to the pass rush and creating more turnover chances.