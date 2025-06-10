Denver Broncos Trying Out Colorado Buffaloes' Will Sheppard At Minicamp
Former Colorado Buffaloes receiver Will Sheppard is attending Denver Broncos minicamp, trying out to make the roster, according to a report from The Denver Post's Luca Evans. Sheppard was an undrafted free agent before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he was back on the market after he failed his physical with Tampa Bay. Can he make Denver coach Sean Payton's team?
Sheppard began his college career with Vanderbilt in 2020, allowing him a fifth season of eligibility. He transferred to Colorado before the 2024 season to play for coach Deion Sanders and with former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
In May, Fox Sports' Greg Auman reported that Sheppard failed his physical with the Buccaneers, ending his chances of reuniting with fellow former Buffalo and undrafted free agent, safety Shilo Sanders. However, Sheppard is still chasing his NFL goals in Denver.
Sheppard was a productive receiver throughout his college career. In 2024 with Colorado, he caught 48 passes for 621 yards and six touchdowns. Statistically, Sheppard's best season in college came in 2022: he caught 60 passes for 776 yards and nine touchdowns.
In addition to Sheppard, the Buffaloes wide receiver corps featured three 2025 NFL Draft picks, the most of any school in the country: Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter, Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Horn. Jr., and Baltimore Ravens' LaJohntay Wester,
Still, Sheppard's talent stood out during his time in Colorado and Vanderbilt. At CU's NFL Showcase, Evans filmed Sheppard having a long conversation with Payton, leading many to believe that the Broncos were interested in selecting Sheppard or any of the other Buffaloes receivers.
Instead, Denver drafted wide receiver Pat Bryant in the third round, but Payton's interest in Sheppard was enough for the Broncos to invite Sheppard to minicamp despite him failing a physical after signing with the Buccaneers.
At Colorado's NFL Showcase, Deion Sanders raved about Sheppard when talking to reporters:
“This kid can play this game. I talked to a lot of the scouts earlier about how fond I am of his game and his consistency thereof. He’s a big-time receiver. A 50-50 ball, he’s going to get that more times than not. And I just love his character and what he brings to the table, what he brings to the practice field, day in and day out. He’s a tremendous asset," Sanders said.
Sheppard was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but he proved himself at Colorado's Pro Day. He did not appear to be healthy when participating in drills and running routes alongside Hunter, Horn, and Wester. In the 40-yard dash, Sheppard posted at time of 4.54 seconds with a vertical leap of 40.5 inches.
Will it be enough to make Denver's roster? The Broncos receiving corps is led by wideouts Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., and Devaughn Vele as well as tight end Evan Engram.