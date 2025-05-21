Deshaun Watson Return From Injury? Shedeur Sanders Effect
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of five quarterbacks currently in the Cleveland Browns quarterback room. One of the quarterbacks in this room is Deshaun Watson. Watson is in the midst of a five-year contract with the Browns, but he has struggled and also suffered an achilles injury that leaves his status questionable for the 2025 season.
NFL Insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated went on a Cleveland sports radio show on Tuesday, 92.3 The Fan, and talked about the possibility of Watson returning for the upcoming season.
Deshaun Watson To Play For Browns In 2025?
Albert Breer joined The Afternoon Drive on 92.3 The Fan about the possibility of Deshaun Watson returning to the field for the Browns this season. Watson suffered a season-ending torn achilles in 2024.
“I don’t think it’s impossible at all. I think it’s definitely on the table and I think he could play this year,” Breer said. “You look at the timelines for an achilles, they do vary a bunch, but based on when he had his second year (December 2024), the idea that he can come back in nine months…you’re still talking about potentially (coming back) before the season.”
Breer also cited Aaron Rodgers’s achilles injury from 2023, which was roughly a nine month recovery. He thinks it is possible that Watson ends up being cleared to play for the Browns in 2025.
“I think there’s a possibility that he (Watson) comes back and he’s cleared in time to play a good chunk of the 2025 season,” Beer said.
Watson was signed by the Browns to a fully guaranteed five-year $230 million contract in 2022. He will now be entering year four of the deal. It has not gone according to plan for the Browns and Watson, to say the least.
He has only managed to start 19 games and has a record of 9-10. He has thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. This is not exactly what the Browns had dreamed of when they signed him to a massive deal.
How Deshaun Watson Affects Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Despite being a day three pick, the Browns are a team where a rookie this season has a better path to starting than most others.
The other quarterbacks in the room with Sanders and Watson are fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, former Eagles backup Kenny Pickett, and former Colts spot-starter Joe Flacco. The Browns are not yet committed to any of these other three quarterbacks in the long term. Now enter Watson.
The Browns are still going to be paying Watson his salary and he will be motivated to get back on the field. If he is indeed healthy enough to play this season, it will be tougher for Shedeur to see the field as a rookie.